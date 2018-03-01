New Jersey powers up plan for offshore wind energy

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is powering up plans for offshore energy projects.

The state Board of Public Utilities has approved a plan to implement Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order to prepare the state for offshore wind developments. The board formed a task force with the state Department of Environmental Protection and other agencies to ensure competition, competitive pricing, and economic benefits from wind energy projects. It is preparing to solicit projects totaling 1,100 megawatts of electricity, enough to power 540,000 homes. The board also suggests a regional round table on offshore wind with other agencies in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic region to explore the potential benefits of collaboration. New Jersey rejected offshore wind projects numerous times under Republican Chris Christie’s administration, arguing that they would have been too costly for ratepayers.