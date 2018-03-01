NJ lawmakers advance half-dozen gun control bills

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey lawmakers advanced a half-dozen gun bills to tighten the state’s already-strict firearms laws.

The Democrat-led Assembly Judiciary Committee approved the six measures on Wednesday during more than five hours of hearings in a packed room. It was New Jersey’s first legislative hearing on gun control since the Feb. 14 fatal high school shooting that left 17 dead in Florida. The measures include bills to require the seizure of firearms when a mental health professional determines someone poses a threat. Another bill would require background checks for private gun sales. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he still has to review the measures but that “conceptually all of them are in the direction” he wants to go. Lawmakers heard from dozens of people supporting and opposing the legislation.