Stuck on Repeat: Track 4

Track 4 of “Stuck on Repeat” has a few ear worms from some of the DJs on the station. There’s some real old gems in there and some new, possibly new-to-you tunes too. It looks like “Bad Bad News” has at least two of our DJs ears.

Michele McBride: “In the Ice” by Buffalo Tom

Rich Robinson: “Beggin'” by The Monophonics

Jeff Raspe: “First Nite” by Sonic Blume

Stu Coogan: “Land” by Patti Smith

Max & Jaimee: “Bad Bad News” by Leon Bridges

Megan O’Shea: “Godo Kisser” by Lake Street Dive

Stephanie Coskey: “Loose Yourself To Dance” by Daft Punk.

Fox: “Neighbors” by Lucius.

Sean Carolan: “List of Demands (Reparations)” by The Kills.

Andrew Maggs: “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” by The Proclaimers

Tom Brennan: “Salton Sea” by Josh Rouse.