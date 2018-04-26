The Wag_MCSPCA Dog Walk (25 April 2018)

Listen Online
Time
Artist
Title
|Buy
|11:44 PM
|Run River North
|Run Or Hide
|11:41 PM
|The Weeklings
|In The Moment
|11:37 PM
|Taylor Tote
|Crazy
|11:32 PM
|Grace Potter & The Nocturnals
|Mr. Columbus
|11:28 PM
|Josh Rouse
|Salton Sea
|11:25 PM
|Blackberry Smoke w/ Amanda Shires
|Let Me Down Easy
|11:20 PM
|U2
|Red Hill Mining Town
|11:14 PM
|Reverend Freakchild
|Personal Jesus On The Mainline
|11:06 PM
|INXS
|Elegantly Wasted
|11:03 PM
|Car Seat Headrest
|Nervous Young Inhumans
|10:55 PM
|The Kinks
|A Gallon Of Gas
|10:47 PM
|Paul Kelly w/ Clairy Browne
|Keep On Coming Back For More
|10:42 PM
|Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
|Diamonds And Gold
|10:39 PM
|The Doors
|Hyacinth House
|10:34 PM
|The Sunshine Boys
|Caroline Yes
|10:30 PM
|Tommy Keene
|Shake Some Action
|10:27 PM
|Lindsay Mac
|Stop Thinking
|10:17 PM
|Jason Heath and the Greedy Souls
|Dead Stars
|10:09 PM
|Aimee Mann
|Humpty Dumpty
|10:06 PM
|Strawberry Alarm Clock
|Incense and Peppermints
|9:59 PM
|Colossal Street Jam
|Green Eyed Lady
|9:56 PM
|Monophonics
|Lying Eyes
|9:53 PM
|Current Swell
|When To Talk And When To Listen
|9:47 PM
|Spin Doctors
|What Time Is It?
|9:44 PM
|Divine Fits
|Chained To Love
|9:41 PM
|The Jam
|Going Underground
|9:37 PM
|Alejandro Escovedo
|Heartbeat Smile
|9:29 PM
|Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night S
|A Little Honey
|9:26 PM
|The Record Company
|Life To Fix
|9:22 PM
|Ten Years After
|Working On The Road
|9:11 PM
|Tedeschi Trucks Band
|Laugh About It
|8:57 PM
|The Hold Steady
|Eureka
|8:54 PM
|Billy Bragg
|Accident Waiting to Happpen
|8:44 PM
|Sloan
|Spin Our Wheels
|8:40 PM
|Talking Heads
|Pulled Up
|8:34 PM
|Albert Hammond Jr
|Set To Attack
|8:32 PM
|Joey Ramone
|What a Wonderful World
|8:28 PM
|Top
|Number One Dominator
|8:19 PM
|Eels
|Today Is The Day
|8:15 PM
|Snow Patrol
|The Weight Of Love
|8:11 PM
|Belly
|Shiny One
|8:03 PM
|The Heavy
|How You Like Me Now?
|8:01 PM
|The Beatles
|I Wanna Be Your Man
|7:57 PM
|Red Wanting Blue
|High And Dry
|7:47 PM
|Ryan Adams
|Carolina Rain
|7:43 PM
|Sherman Ewing
|Prodigal Son #22: Tombstone
|7:36 PM
|Chris Cornell
|You Never Knew My Mind
|7:33 PM
|Dustin Arbuckle and the Damnations
|Say My Name
|6:57 PM
|Eagle Eye Cherry
|Save Tonight
|6:54 PM
|Jason Morton and the Chesapeake So
|Before It Gets Better
|6:49 PM
|Jesse Malin
|Leaving Babylon
|6:44 PM
|Willie Nile
|Cell Phones Ringing In The Pockets Of The
|6:40 PM
|Ry Cooder
|Shrinking Man
|6:35 PM
|Beck
|Colors
|6:28 PM
|The Eighteenth Day of May
|Hide And Seek
|6:24 PM
|Michael McDermott
|Knocked Down
|6:18 PM
|The Strypes
|Behind Closed Doors
|6:15 PM
|Muddy Waters
|Rock Me
|6:12 PM
|Los Lonely Boys
|Diamonds
|6:08 PM
|Mike Gordon
|Yarmouth Road
|6:04 PM
|Fantastic Negrito
|Plastic Hamburgers
|5:57 PM
|The Jayhawks
|Tailspin
|5:46 PM
|Hollie Cook
|Stay Alive edit
|5:39 PM
|Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers
|More Yesterdays Than Tomorrows
|5:34 PM
|Steely Dan
|Babylon Sisters
|5:29 PM
|Nick Hexum Quintet
|Once In Your Life
|5:26 PM
|Frank Turner
|Blackout
|5:19 PM
|Ray Lamontagne
|Such A Simple Thing
|5:16 PM
|The Clash
|London Calling
|5:11 PM
|moe.
|Tailspin
|5:08 PM
|Jeffrey Gaines
|Feel Alright
|5:00 PM
|The Kinks
|Autumn Almanac
|4:56 PM
|Pearl Jam
|I Am Mine
|4:52 PM
|The Northern Pikes
|Things I Do For Money
|4:46 PM
|Mumford and Sons
|I Will Wait
|4:43 PM
|Arthur Buck
|I Am The Moment
|4:39 PM
|The Animals
|We Gotta Get Out Of This Place
|4:36 PM
|Joan As Police Woman
|Tell Me
|4:26 PM
|The Shacks
|Follow Me
|4:23 PM
|The Head And The Heart
|All We Ever Knew
|4:16 PM
|Bruce Cockburn
|If a Tree Falls
|4:05 PM
|Indigenous
|Things We Do
|3:57 PM
|INXS
|Original Sin
|3:48 PM
|Brian Fallon
|A Wonderful Life
|3:45 PM
|The Shins
|Cherry Hearts Flipped
|3:38 PM
|The Strawbs
|The Ten Commandments
|3:35 PM
|Leon Bridges
|Bad Bad News
|3:29 PM
|The Ballroom Thieves
|Fistfight
|3:24 PM
|Mt Joy
|Astrovan
|3:19 PM
|Tom Waits
|Martha
|3:14 PM
|Dawes
|Less Than Five Miles Away
|3:10 PM
|Boo Ray
|Emmaline
|3:00 PM
|David Byrne
|Gasoline And Dirty Sheets
|2:56 PM
|Acid
|Get Down
|2:53 PM
|The Shoes
|Tomorrow Night
|2:49 PM
|Southern Culture On The Skids
|Grey Skies
|2:46 PM
|Ryley Walker
|Primrose Green
|2:42 PM
|Mike Montrey Band
|Aether And Chaos, Beauty And Wine
|2:38 PM
|The Sunshine Boys
|Caroline Yes
|2:30 PM
|Idlewild
|Every Little Means Trust
|2:27 PM
|The New Pornographers
|Twin Cinema
|2:23 PM
|Jim James
|Just A Fool
|2:18 PM
|Dispatch
|Midnight Lorry
|2:14 PM
|John Martyn
|Stormbringer
|2:11 PM
|The Adult Net
|Incense And Peppermints
|2:09 PM
|The Monkees
|Last Train To Clarksville
|2:06 PM
|The Weeklings
|In The Moment
|1:54 PM
|Los Super 7
|Heard It On The X
|1:52 PM
|Mountain
|Mississippi Queen
|1:38 PM
|Mad Season
|River Of Deceit
|1:29 PM
|Jason Morton and the Chesapeake So
|Ride All Night
|1:25 PM
|Beck
|Colors
|1:20 PM
|Ian Dury & The Blockheads
|Reasons To Be Cheerful, Part 3
|1:16 PM
|The Decemberists
|Down By The Water
|1:13 PM
|R.E.M.
|The One I Love
|1:09 PM
|Blackberry Smoke
|Best Seat In The House
|1:00 PM
|Miles Hunt
|Amongst the Old Reliables
|12:56 PM
|Chris Cornell
|Josephine
|12:49 PM
|Danielle Nicole
|Cry No More
|12:33 PM
|Hot Tuna
|Serpent Of Dreams
|12:27 PM
|Echo & The Bunnymen
|The Killing Moon
|12:23 PM
|Sonic Blume
|First Nite
|12:17 PM
|Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
|Ride Of Your Life
|12:13 PM
|Stringbean & The Stalkers
|Ride Of Your Life
|12:11 PM
|Moreland & Arbuckle
|Hate To See You Go
|12:07 PM
|The Gaslight Anthem
|The Patient Ferris Wheel
