Man charged in romantic rival’s murder will remain jailed

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — A man accused of fatally stabbing a romantic rival and leaving him in a remote area will remain jailed until his murder trial.

A judge issued the ruling Thursday after Ocean County prosecutors detailed the events that they say spurred 27-year-old Alan McGinnis, of Pemberton, to kill 20-year-old Cody MacPherson, who went missing last September. His remains were found last month in the Colliers Mills Wildlife Management Area McGinnis in Jackson. Prosecutors say both men — and possibly a third — were in relationships with the same woman. McGinnis allegedly stabbed MacPherson while he slept in a Pemberton home and put him in the trunk of his car while the victim was still alive. A public defender argued the case against McGinnis was built on lies and suggested the third man may have killed MacPherson.