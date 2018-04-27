Newark unveils computer-based ‘virtual patrols’ for citizens

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The city of Newark has unveiled a computerized system that it hopes will encourage residents to assist with policing.

The “virtual patrol” enables anyone with a computer to gain access to a system of 62 surveillance cameras, a number that is planned to grow to 125. Officials also said Thursday cellphones will be able to connect to the system in the near future. Any suspected criminal activity that is observed can be called in to a tip line or to 911. Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said the technology is aimed at making neighborhoods safer and building stronger partnerships between police and the community.