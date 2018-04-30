Belly – Shiny One

On May 4, Belly return with DOVE, their first full length album release in 23 years. The album was recorded and produced and recorded by band member Tom Gorman alongside longtime friend of the group Paul Q. Kolderie (Hole, Throwing Muses, Radiohead). Today, the band shared “Shiny One,” the first single to be released from the forthcoming album.

Belly, who formed in 1991, is Tanya Donelly (guitar, vocals), Tom Gorman (guitar), Chris Gorman (drums), and Gail Greenwood (bass). The band released their gold-certified critically-acclaimed debut album Star in 1993, which spawned the alternative radio and MTV staple “Feed The Tree” and led to Grammy nominations for Best Alternative Music Album and Best New Artist.

In 1995, Belly released their sophomore album King and toured extensively behind the album before dissolving in 1996. Over the next two decades, the members stayed close while pursuing their own creative paths before the idea of a Belly reunion gained serious traction just a few years ago.

