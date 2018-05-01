Taxpayer legal tab in Bridgegate scandal exceeds $15M

Listen Online
|Time
|Artist
|Title
|Buy
|11:44 AM
|Dispatch
|Midnight Lorry
|11:41 AM
|11:41 AM
|Traffic
|Forty Thousand Headmen
|11:37 AM
|11:37 AM
|Davy Knowles
|Work A Little Harder
|11:33 AM
|11:33 AM
|Joe Bonamassa
|Heartache Follows Wherever I Go
|11:28 AM
|11:28 AM
|Anthony Krizan
|Break It Down
|11:22 AM
|11:22 AM
|The Decemberists
|Severed
|11:19 AM
|11:19 AM
|The Cars
|Night Spots
|11:14 AM
|11:14 AM
|Heather Nova
|Girl On The Mountain
|11:09 AM
|11:09 AM
|Feist
|The Bad In Each Other
|11:06 AM
|11:06 AM
|Joan As Police Woman
|Tell Me
|10:58 AM
|10:58 AM
|G. Love & Special Sauce
|Peace, Love & Happiness
|10:54 AM
|10:54 AM
|Jack Johnson
|Flake
|10:48 AM
|10:48 AM
|Dire Straits
|Romeo & Juliet
|10:44 AM
|10:44 AM
|Baskery
|Harsh
|10:39 AM
|10:39 AM
|The Sunshine Boys
|Caroline Yes
|10:36 AM
|10:36 AM
|Martin Courtney
|Northern Highway
|10:32 AM
|10:32 AM
|Cory Chisel And The Wandering Sons
|Foxgloves
|10:29 AM
|10:29 AM
|City And Colour
|Wasted Love
|10:25 AM
|10:25 AM
|Mike Edel
|Finish Line
|10:20 AM
|10:20 AM
|Red Wanting Blue
|High And Dry
|10:17 AM
|10:17 AM
|Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors
|Here We Go
|10:13 AM
|10:13 AM
|Diamond Rugs
|Thunk
|10:10 AM
|10:10 AM
|J Geils Band
|Looking For A Love
|10:00 AM
|10:00 AM
|Smash Palace
|Haddontown
|9:56 AM
|9:56 AM
|Peter Gabriel
|Shock The Monkey
|9:53 AM
|9:53 AM
|Led Zeppelin
|Celebration Day
|9:49 AM
|9:49 AM
|The Mastersons
|Good Luck Charm
|9:44 AM
|9:44 AM
|Beck
|Colors
|9:41 AM
|9:41 AM
|Ronnie Baker Brooks
|Come On Up
|9:37 AM
|9:37 AM
|Sloan
|Spin Our Wheels
|9:33 AM
|9:33 AM
|Elvis Costello
|The Angels Wanna Wear My Red Shoes
|9:30 AM
|9:30 AM
|Warren Zevon
|Dirty Life & Times
|9:26 AM
|9:26 AM
|Leftover Salmon
|Show Me Something Higher
|9:21 AM
|9:21 AM
|The Smithereens
|Drown In My Own Tears
|9:15 AM
|9:15 AM
|Reverend Freakchild
|Personal Jesus On The Mainline
|9:12 AM
|9:12 AM
|The Clash
|Should I Stay Or Should I Go
|9:09 AM
|9:09 AM
|Fantastic Negrito
|Plastic Hamburgers
|9:05 AM
|9:05 AM
|Jason Spooner
|Half A Mind
|8:58 AM
|8:58 AM
|Jesse Malin
|The Year That I Was Born
|8:54 AM
|8:54 AM
|Jonathan Wilson
|Over The Midnight
|8:49 AM
|8:49 AM
|grateful dead
|i know you rider
|8:42 AM
|8:42 AM
|Sharon Shannon w/ The Waterboys
|Saints And Angels
|8:38 AM
|8:38 AM
|Albert Hammond Jr
|Set To Attack
|8:34 AM
|8:34 AM
|Matthew Sweet
|Divine Intervention
|8:26 AM
|8:26 AM
|Bruce Springsteen
|Promised Land
|8:22 AM
|8:22 AM
|My Morning Jacket
|Welcome Home
|8:17 AM
|8:17 AM
|Simone Felice
|Molly-O!
|8:13 AM
|8:13 AM
|Sting
|50,000
|8:10 AM
|8:10 AM
|Jeffrey Gaines
|Feel Alright
|8:07 AM
|8:07 AM
|Badfinger
|Day After Day
|7:56 AM
|7:56 AM
|Richard Barone
|The Man Who Sold The World
|7:54 AM
|7:54 AM
|Aimee Mann
|One
|7:50 AM
|7:50 AM
|Ween
|Your Party
|7:47 AM
|7:47 AM
|The Jayhawks
|Stumbling Through The Dark
|7:43 AM
|7:43 AM
|Chris Barron
|Darken My Door
|7:38 AM
|7:38 AM
|Blitzen Trapper
|Evening Star
|7:32 AM
|7:32 AM
|Bob Marley & The Wailers
|Roots, Rock, Reggae
|7:27 AM
|7:27 AM
|The Wonder Stuff
|A Wish Away
|7:22 AM
|7:22 AM
|Turin Brakes
|Guess You Heard
|7:19 AM
|7:19 AM
|Arthur Buck
|I Am The Moment
|7:13 AM
|7:13 AM
|Dave Matthews Band
|So Much To Say
|7:10 AM
|7:10 AM
|The Weeklings
|In The Moment
|7:06 AM
|7:06 AM
|Mudcrutch
|The Wrong Thing To Do live
|6:56 AM
|6:56 AM
|Cracker
|Shake Some Action
|6:53 AM
|6:53 AM
|Charlie Mars
|The Money
|6:39 AM
|6:39 AM
|Moby
|Raining Again
|6:35 AM
|6:35 AM
|The Avett Brothers
|Live And Die
|6:32 AM
|6:32 AM
|The Pogues
|Dirty Old Town
|6:26 AM
|6:26 AM
|Shovels And Rope
|Stono River Blues
|6:23 AM
|6:23 AM
|Van Morrison
|Crazy Love
|6:18 AM
|6:18 AM
|The Holmes Brothers
|Love Train
|6:14 AM
|6:14 AM
|Nirvana
|Polly
|6:11 AM
|6:11 AM
|Spoon
|The Book I Write
|6:09 AM
|6:09 AM
|The Beatles
|Blackbird
|6:02 AM
|6:02 AM
|Stevie Ray Vaughan
|Look at Little Sister
|5:59 AM
|5:59 AM
|Grant Lee Phillips
|King Of Catastrophes
|5:55 AM
|5:55 AM
|Iron And Wine
|Singers And The Endless Song
|5:52 AM
|5:52 AM
|Patti Smith
|Frederick
|5:42 AM
|5:42 AM
|Gus Black
|Laugh, I Could Learn To Love
|5:38 AM
|5:38 AM
|The Strypes
|Behind Closed Doors
|5:34 AM
|5:34 AM
|Red Hot Chili Peppers
|Adventures of Rain Dance Maggie
|5:30 AM
|5:30 AM
|Graham Parker and the Rumour
|Flying Into London
|5:26 AM
|5:26 AM
|Blackberry Smoke
|Mother Mountain
|5:23 AM
|5:23 AM
|Pearl Jam
|Just Breathe
|5:12 AM
|5:12 AM
|The Savage Poor
|Night Of A Thousand Tuesdays
|5:08 AM
|5:08 AM
|Shawn Mullins
|Beautiful Wreck
|5:03 AM
|5:03 AM
|Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
|Diamonds And Gold
|4:55 AM
|4:55 AM
|Neko Case
|Bad Luck
|4:52 AM
|4:52 AM
|Deal Casino
|Halley
|4:47 AM
|4:47 AM
|Portugal The Man
|Live In The Moment
|4:43 AM
|4:43 AM
|Foxygen
|Follow The Leader
|4:35 AM
|4:35 AM
|The Hoodoo Gurus
|Death Defying
|4:30 AM
|4:30 AM
|Phish
|Breath And Burning
|4:15 AM
|4:15 AM
|The Doors
|Wild Child
|4:12 AM
|4:12 AM
|Aimee Mann
|You Could Make a Killing
|4:07 AM
|4:07 AM
|John Butler Trio
|Revolution
|4:03 AM
|4:03 AM
|Brian Fallon
|Etta James
|3:56 AM
|3:56 AM
|Iggy Pop
|Real Wild Child
|3:53 AM
|3:53 AM
|Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night S
|A Little Honey
|3:49 AM
|3:49 AM
|Thomas Wesley Stern
|Take My Face
|3:44 AM
|3:44 AM
|Steely Dan
|Throw Back The Little Ones
|3:37 AM
|3:37 AM
|Sloan
|The Day Will Be Mine
|3:33 AM
|3:33 AM
|The Black Crowes
|Twice As Hard
|3:29 AM
|3:29 AM
|Harper Simon
|Shooting Star
|3:25 AM
|3:25 AM
|Big Something
|Wildfire
|3:21 AM
|3:21 AM
|Bell X1
|Bring Me A Fire King
|3:17 AM
|3:17 AM
|Okkervil River
|Pulled Up The Ribbon
|3:14 AM
|3:14 AM
|Nils Lofgren & Grin
|White Lies
|3:10 AM
|3:10 AM
|Steve Forbert
|Say Goodbye To Little Jo
|3:06 AM
|3:06 AM
|Peter Bradley Adams
|One Foot Down
|3:04 AM
|3:04 AM
|Bob Mould
|Sunspots instrumental
|3:01 AM
|3:01 AM
|Low Cut Connie
|Beverly
|2:57 AM
|2:57 AM
|Leon Bridges
|Bad Bad News
|2:55 AM
|2:55 AM
|The Smithereens
|Sensation
|2:51 AM
|2:51 AM
|Albert Hammond Jr
|Far Away Truths
|2:48 AM
|2:48 AM
|The Battery Electric
|Crown Royal
|2:45 AM
|2:45 AM
|Pink Floyd
|Pigs On The Wing part 1
|2:42 AM
|2:42 AM
|Mt Joy
|Astrovan
|2:38 AM
|2:38 AM
|Fantastic Negrito
|Plastic Hamburgers
|2:35 AM
|2:35 AM
|Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
|Helpless
|2:29 AM
|2:29 AM
|Field Report
|Summertime
|2:22 AM
|2:22 AM
|Bruce Springsteen
|Something In The Night
|2:16 AM
|2:16 AM
|The Amazing
|Rewind
|2:12 AM
|2:12 AM
|The Pogues
|A Pair Of Brown Eyes
|2:09 AM
|2:09 AM
|Velvet Underground & Nico
|Femme Fatale
|2:05 AM
|2:05 AM
|Neil Young
|Mr. Soul
|