Bill requiring employers to offer paid sick time now law

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A bill requiring employers in the state to offer workers paid sick leave has successfully made it past New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy desk and into law.

The Democratic governor says workers should not have to choose between getting a day’s pay or going to work sick. The signing was held Wednesday in Trenton.

The legislation has been in the works for years. The bill is part of a campaign promise Murphy made to push the state in a more liberal direction.

The signing comes after his approval to help strengthen the state’s equal-pay-for-equal-work legislation as well as increased funding for Planned Parenthood.

Under the bill, employers are required to provide one hour of sick leave for every 30 hours worked. The law will take effect Oct. 29.