Bill requiring employers to offer paid sick time now law

|Time
|Artist
|Title
|Buy
|7:42 PM
|Death By Unga Bunga
|Soldier
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:32 PM
|Colossal Street Jam
|Green Eyed Lady
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:30 PM
|Booker T & The MGs
|Green Onions
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:26 PM
|Josh Rouse
|Salton Sea
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:16 PM
|Railroad Earth
|Catfish John live
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:13 PM
|Hot Tuna
|How Long Blues
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:59 PM
|ZZ Top
|La Grange
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:55 PM
|Jay Farrar
|California
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:49 PM
|Nick Lowe
|I Knew The Bride When She Used To Rock N R
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:42 PM
|The Smiths
|How Soon Is Now?
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:39 PM
|Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night S
|A Little Honey
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:30 PM
|Jim James
|Just A Fool
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:25 PM
|Tara Dente
|Could I Be Wrong
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:17 PM
|Poco
|From The Inside
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:13 PM
|Iggy & The Stooges
|Gimme Danger
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:10 PM
|Great Big Sea
|Here And Now
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:06 PM
|Jeffrey Gaines
|Feel Alright
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:58 PM
|Josh Ritter
|Rumors
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:54 PM
|Cary Brothers
|Under Control
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:48 PM
|Living Colour
|Cult Of Personality
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:44 PM
|Hollie Cook
|Freefalling
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:37 PM
|John Hiatt
|Something Wild
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:33 PM
|Leon Bridges
|Bad Bad News
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:30 PM
|Graham Parker
|Another Grey Area
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:27 PM
|Jason Morton and the Chesapeake So
|Ride All Night
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:22 PM
|Mt Joy
|Astrovan
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:19 PM
|Leonard Cohen
|Suzanne
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:15 PM
|David Bowie
|D.J.
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:11 PM
|Mindy Smith
|Closer
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:00 PM
|Violent Femmes
|Gone Daddy Gone
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:56 PM
|Brendan Benson
|Swimming
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:47 PM
|Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
|Ride Of Your Life
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:44 PM
|Pearl Jam
|Dissident
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:40 PM
|Joan As Police Woman
|Tell Me
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:33 PM
|Robert Earl Keen
|Out Here In The Middle
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:30 PM
|Father John Misty
|Mr Tillman
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:24 PM
|Bob Mould
|Heartbreak a Stranger
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:19 PM
|Low Cut Connie
|All These Kids Are Way Too High
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:15 PM
|Neil Young
|Lookout Joe
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:12 PM
|Blackberry Smoke
|Mother Mountain
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:59 PM
|Josh Joplin Group
|Camera One
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:53 PM
|Rob Dickinson
|Black Metallic acoustic
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:49 PM
|Derek & The Dominoes
|Tell The Truth
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:45 PM
|The Cars
|Just What I Needed
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:42 PM
|David Byrne
|Gasoline And Dirty Sheets
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:38 PM
|Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers
|More Yesterdays Than Tomorrows
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:32 PM
|R.E.M.
|Man On The Moon
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:27 PM
|Bruce Cockburn
|Waterwalker
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:22 PM
|Sonic Blume
|First Nite
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:16 PM
|Ray Lamontagne
|Such A Simple Thing
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:12 PM
|Rod Stewart
|Handbags And Gladrags
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:08 PM
|Spoon
|Rainy Taxi
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:57 PM
|Franz Ferdinand
|Do You Want To
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:55 PM
|The Clash
|Brand New Cadillac
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:51 PM
|The Figgs
|Stuck On Leather Seats
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:44 PM
|Nil Lara
|How Was I To Know
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:36 PM
|Danielle Nicole
|Cry No More
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:31 PM
|Matthew Sweet
|I Belong To You
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:26 PM
|Rob Morsberger
|Ghosts Before Breakfast
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:22 PM
|Reverend Shawn Amos
|2017
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:15 PM
|Reverend Freakchild
|Personal Jesus On The Mainline
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:12 PM
|Nick Drake
|Black Eyed Dog
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:06 PM
|The Foo Fighters
|Baker Street
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:03 PM
|Mink Deville
|Spanish Stroll
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:59 PM
|Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night S
|Intro
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:52 PM
|The Damned
|Alone Again Or
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:45 PM
|Chuck Prophet
|Summertime Thing
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:41 PM
|The Rolling Stones
|Doom And Gloom
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:37 PM
|Jonathan Wilson
|Over The Midnight
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:33 PM
|Vendetta Red
|Encantado
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:29 PM
|Dave Edmunds
|Girls Talk
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:25 PM
|Seasick Steve
|Summertime Boy
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:21 PM
|Neko Case
|Bad Luck
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:16 PM
|Beck
|Colors
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:09 PM
|Pink Floyd
|High Hopes
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:06 PM
|Free
|Wishing Well
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:03 PM
|The Grip Weeds
|Rainbow Quartz
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:57 PM
|Oasis
|Love Like A Bomb
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:47 PM
|Bruce Springsteen
|Thunder Road
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:44 PM
|Led Zeppelin
|Good Times, Bad Times
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:41 PM
|The Record Company
|Life To Fix
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:36 PM
|King Tuff
|Psycho Star
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:32 PM
|Dropkick Murphys
|Paying My Way
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:29 PM
|Glen Hansard
|Roll On Slow
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:24 PM
|Anthony Krizan
|Break It Down
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:20 PM
|Dispatch
|Midnight Lorry
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:11 PM
|Bob Dylan
|Lily, Rosemary And The Jack Of Hearts
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:08 PM
|Trampled By Turtles
|Hollow
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:05 PM
|Cat Stevens
|Matthew & Son
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:01 PM
|Josh Rouse
|Salton Sea
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:52 AM
|Bob Weir
|Only A River
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:49 AM
|David Bowie
|Heroes
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:44 AM
|Brian Fallon
|Etta James
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:40 AM
|Liz Brasher
|Body Of Mine
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:35 AM
|Al Green
|Love and Happiness
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:26 AM
|Big Something
|Wildfire
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:21 AM
|The Who
|Pictures Of Lily
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:18 AM
|Pete Yorn and Scarlett Johannson
|Bad Dreams
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:14 AM
|Pearl Jam
|Glorified G
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:59 AM
|Michael McDermott
|Half Empty Kinda Guy
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:55 AM
|The Coronas
|Real Feel
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:50 AM
|Red Hot Chili Peppers
|Scar Tissue
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:46 AM
|George Harrison
|If Not For You
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:42 AM
|Leftover Salmon
|Show Me Something Higher
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:33 AM
|Warren Zevon
|Splendid Isolation
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:28 AM
|The Burned
|Where Are We Now
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:24 AM
|Mike Edel
|Finish Line
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:18 AM
|Stevie Ray Vaughan
|Come On part III
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:15 AM
|Arthur Buck
|I Am The Moment
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:11 AM
|Cheap Trick
|Southern Girls
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:08 AM
|Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors
|Shine Like Lightning
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:05 AM
|Sloan
|The Day Will Be Mine
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:57 AM
|Raspberries
|Go All The Way
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:54 AM
|Harper Simon
|99
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:45 AM
|JD McPherson
|A Little Respect
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:42 AM
|Albert Hammond Jr
|Set To Attack
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:36 AM
|Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
|Carry On
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:31 AM
|Paul Weller
|All I Wanna Do Is Be With You
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:28 AM
|Dumptruck
|Unkindest Cut
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:23 AM
|Spoon
|The Book I Write
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:19 AM
|Field Report
|Summertime
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:16 AM
|The Boomtown Rats
|Up All Night
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:08 AM
|The Young Novelists
|Palindrome
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:59 AM
|Widespread Panic
|Tail Dragger
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:55 AM
|Chris Barron
|Darken My Door
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:46 AM
|Fountains Of Wayne
|Revolving Dora
|iTunes | Amazon