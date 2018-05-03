Murphy says he doesn’t know ‘exact’ cost of new labor deal

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says he doesn’t know the “exact number” for the cost of a new contract with state about 35,000 state workers.

The Democrat was asked about the contract Wednesday, just a day after the New Jersey Communication Workers of America approved the four-year deal.

The contract reaches back to 2015 and runs until 2019. It includes two 2 percent raises for state workers and retroactive step increases for members.

Murphy spokesman Dan Bryan it’s “extremely difficult” to say how much the contract will cost because of the duration of retroactive payments.

Murphy says the deal is the “right thing to do” and added the agreement is “not that big a deal.”

He said Tuesday the current and next-year budgets cover the costs. Details aren’t available yet.