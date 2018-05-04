Deal with state workers carries $148.9M tab, Murphy says

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey taxpayers are on the hook for $148.9 million for a four-year labor contract with the biggest state workers union.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy announced the cost of the contract on Thursday after earlier saying he wasn’t sure of the ‘exact cost.’ The deal with the Communication Workers of America was agreed to by its nearly 35,000 members earlier this week. The contract includes two 2 percent raises and the restoration of step increases that former Republican Gov. Chris Christie discontinued when the old contract expired in 2015. Murphy says more than half the cost of the contract will go toward retroactively restoring the step increases. He called the deal the “right thing to do” and said he’s “very comfortable” with the agreement. The contract covers 2015 to 2019.