Reverend Freakchild w/ G Love – Dial It In

In the tradition of such Blues Reverends as Rev. Gary Davis, Rev. Robert Wilkins or Rev. Billy C. Wirtz – such is the irreverent Reverend Freakchild. Like John Hammond Jr. he is a student of the Blues. He has played in many bands including an early incarnation of Soul Coughing with M. Doughty leaving to form the roots rock jam band Bananafish in Boston and then on to some work with The Neptune Ensemble, The Soul Miners (w/ guitar virtuoso Matt Rae), The Lucky Devils and The Cosmic All-Stars touring internationally. The Rev. spent 3 years off-off-off Broadway singing blues and sprituals on Sundays at Tobacco Road, the now defunct NYC hippie hangout replete with drug addicts, hookers and music freaks. The Rev. has also served as a member and featured soloist of the Metro Mass Gospel Choir performing at such venues as Carnegie Hall, Avery Fischer Hall and the Town Hall Theater. The Rev’s music has been featured in many TV programs and commercials, and also national radio advertising campaigns. He grew up in Hawaii, holds a degree in philosophy and religion from Northeastern University and is now pursuing a Master of Divinity Degree at Naropa University in Boulder, Colorado. He continues to perform and preach saying, “Music is my religion. Through song I seek transcendence!”

facebook.com/revfreakchild

www-reverendfreakchild.org

[DOWNLOAD NOW] (To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)