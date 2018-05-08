Ex-federal agent accused of injuring teen freed from jail

WALL, N.J. (AP) — A former federal agent accused of trying to kill a teenage boy who was dating her adult daughter has been released from jail and put on electronic monitoring.

Vicky Smith is charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses stemming from an April 30 confrontation her home in Wall. Monmouth County prosecutors say she intentionally struck the 16-year-old boy with her car following a fight between her husband and the teen. Prosecutors had sought to keep Smith detained, saying she posed a danger to the community. But her attorney disputed those claims, citing her service as an agent with the Internal Revenue Service who also had been assigned to Secret Service details. Authorities say the confrontation occurred when the teen went to the home to take Smith’s 20-year-old daughter to stay with him for a few days.