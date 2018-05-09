NJ Gov: 77 percent of crime guns from out of state

HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says more than three-quarters of the guns used in crimes in the state came from outside its borders.

The Democrat on Tuesday unveiled for the gun data for the first time. The information forms part of Murphy’s gun control focus and follows an earlier pledge to release the data. In particular, Murphy says the report does not shy away from “naming and shaming” other states. In the first quarter of 2018, 83 firearms recovered in crimes were originally purchased in Pennsylvania, more than from any other state. Dozens of other weapons were initially purchased in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. The report was compiled by New Jersey State Police based on Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives data.