New Jersey law lets students without legal status get aid

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed legislation into law that permits students without legal status in the United States to apply for state financial aid.

The Democratic governor signed the legislation Wednesday in Newark. It requires the state Higher Education Student Assistance Authority and the Higher Education secretary to set up procedures to allow students without lawful status to seek financial aid in New Jersey. Students are eligible if they have attended high school in New Jersey for three or more years and graduated from a high school in the state. Republican former Gov. Chris Christie signed legislation in 2013 permitting certain students without legal status to qualify for in-state tuition at New Jersey’s public colleges.