Hands Across the Sand Coming to Bradley Beach on May 19th

Members and supporters of the Surfrider Foundation, the Sierra Club, Clean Ocean Action and everyday residents will participate in with Hands Across the Sand on Saturday, May 19th from 11:30 AM to 12:15 PM to form a “line in the sand” to show opposition to offshore oil drilling and to support a clean energy future.

This will be one of hundreds of synchronized events globally to raise awareness about the dangers of dirty fuels and the need to speed the transition to available, affordable clean energy solutions. The events are particularly salient this year with the Trump Administration’s plan to open up 90% of the water offshore of the US to seismic testing and oil and gas drilling. Elected leaders from around the area have been invited to the event. A Paddle Out will follow for surfers / paddlers.

WHO: Residents concerned with offshore drilling, elected leaders including Bradley Beach Council Member John Weber, State Senator Robert Singer, and environmental leaders from Clean Ocean Action, Sierra Club and Surfrider Foundation.

WHEN: Saturday, May 19th at noon Speakers at 11:40 am

WHERE: 3rd and Ocean Aves in Bradley Beach