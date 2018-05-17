The Weeklings (17 May 2018)

Listen Online
|Time
|Artist
|Title
|Buy
|4:55 PM
|Moreland & Arbuckle
|Hate To See You Go
|4:52 PM
|Charlie Mars
|How I Roll
|4:46 PM
|Marvin Gaye
|Mercy Mercy Me The Ecology
|4:41 PM
|Blackberry Smoke
|Believe You Me
|4:36 PM
|Sonic Blume
|First Nite
|4:29 PM
|Parker Millsap
|Fine Line
|4:24 PM
|Lucinda Williams
|Everything But The Truth
|4:18 PM
|Low Cut Connie
|All These Kids Are Way Too High
|4:14 PM
|Jeffrey Gaines
|Promise Of Passion
|4:08 PM
|Arthur Buck
|Are You Electrified
|4:05 PM
|Paul Simon
|So Beautiful Or So What
|3:57 PM
|The Heavy
|Since You Been Gone
|3:52 PM
|Gotye
|Somebody That I Used To Know
|3:48 PM
|The Raconteurs
|Top Yourself Bluegrass version
|3:43 PM
|Brian Fallon
|Etta James
|3:39 PM
|Beck
|Colors
|3:30 PM
|They Might Be Giants
|Push Back The Hands
|3:26 PM
|Slightly Stoopid
|If You Want It
|3:21 PM
|Matthew Logan Vasquez
|Sierra Blanca
|3:18 PM
|The Flying Burrito Brothers
|Wheels
|3:14 PM
|John Hiatt
|Drive South
|3:07 PM
|Ben Watt
|The Levels
|2:58 PM
|The Cult
|Rain
|2:52 PM
|Chris Cornell
|You Never Knew My Mind
|2:49 PM
|Nick Drake
|Things Behind The Sun
|2:45 PM
|Ray Lamontagne And The Pariah
|For The Summer Live Acoustic
|2:41 PM
|Sam Roberts
|Bridge To Nowhere
|2:39 PM
|Father John Misty
|Mr Tillman
|2:33 PM
|Dawes
|Living In The Future
|2:29 PM
|Kings Of Leon
|Use Somebody
|2:25 PM
|7Horse
|Zoso Sticker
|2:22 PM
|Reverend Freakchild w/ G Love
|Dial It In
|2:18 PM
|Smash Palace
|Heart Of A Loving Man
|2:14 PM
|Real Estate
|Darling
|2:11 PM
|Vetiver
|Loose Ends
|2:07 PM
|Little Feat w/ Chris Robinson
|Oh Atlanta
|1:56 PM
|Deep Purple
|Hush
|1:53 PM
|Colossal Street Jam
|Mama
|1:48 PM
|J Geils Band
|Looking For A Love
|1:44 PM
|Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night S
|Intro
|1:40 PM
|The Weeklings
|In The Moment
|1:19 PM
|The Weeklings
|Little Elvis
|1:12 PM
|The Weeklings
|Mona Lisa
|12:56 PM
|Joan Osborne
|St Teresa
|12:52 PM
|Shawn Colvin
|Sunny Came Home
|12:49 PM
|The Rolling Stones
|Not Fade Away live
|12:44 PM
|George Thorogood & The Destroyers
|Ride On Josephine
|12:37 PM
|Leeds (aka Royston Langdon)
|No No No
|12:34 PM
|The Kooks
|Mr. Maker
|12:30 PM
|The Replacements
|Little Mascara
|12:27 PM
|Ryan Adams
|Love Is Hell
|12:24 PM
|Great Peacock
|Hideaway
|12:16 PM
|The Isley Brothers - That Lady (Pa
|That Lady Part 1
|12:12 PM
|Widespread Panic
|North
|12:08 PM
|Jason Spooner Band
|Red And Green
|12:04 PM
|Lord Huron
|Secret of Life
|11:56 AM
|Talk Talk
|Living in Another World
|11:48 AM
|Snow Patrol
|Called Out In The Dark
|11:45 AM
|Joan As Police Woman
|Tell Me
|11:39 AM
|Michael McDermott
|Knocked Down
|11:35 AM
|Gus Black
|Cadillac Tears
|11:30 AM
|Brian Vander Ark
|I Went With The Road
|11:27 AM
|Ben Fuller
|Wasting Time
|11:23 AM
|Pete Yorn and Scarlett Johannson
|Bad Dreams
|11:19 AM
|Matthew Sweet
|I Belong To You
|11:16 AM
|Fastball
|I Will Never Let You Down
|11:12 AM
|The New Pornographers
|Crash Years
|11:09 AM
|Blue Rodeo
|So Far Away
|11:04 AM
|Blackberry Smoke
|Best Seat In The House
|10:55 AM
|Hot Tuna
|Funky #7
|10:47 AM
|Minus The Bear
|Summer Angel
|10:44 AM
|The Hold Steady
|Eureka
|10:39 AM
|Vendetta Red
|Encantado
|10:35 AM
|XTC
|Stupidly Happy
|10:30 AM
|Lenny Kravitz
|Live
|10:27 AM
|Robert Randolph & The Family Band
|Thrill Of It rock mix
|10:23 AM
|Beth Hart and Joe Bonamassa
|Give It Everything You Got
|10:18 AM
|Liz Brasher
|Body Of Mine
|10:15 AM
|Elle King
|Under The Influence
|10:11 AM
|American Scarecrows
|Cheshire
|10:07 AM
|Joe Walsh
|Wrecking Ball
|10:04 AM
|Jason Morton and the Chesapeake So
|Ride All Night
|9:57 AM
|Edward David Anderson
|Nothing Lasts Forever
|9:53 AM
|Led Zeppelin
|Celebration Day
|9:38 AM
|The Pogues
|A Pair Of Brown Eyes
|9:30 AM
|Alice In Chains
|Black Gives Way To Blue
|9:25 AM
|Hot Tuna
|A Little Faster
|9:21 AM
|Jason Heath and the Greedy Souls
|Dead Stars
|9:13 AM
|The Faces
|Had Me A Real Good Time
|9:10 AM
|The Shacks
|Follow Me
|9:07 AM
|JJ Cale
|Cocaine
|9:04 AM
|Mt Joy
|Astrovan
|8:53 AM
|Rhett Miller
|Most In The Summertime
|8:49 AM
|Josh Rouse
|It Looks Like Love
|8:43 AM
|Frank Turner
|Losing Days
|8:41 AM
|Anderson East
|Surrender
|8:36 AM
|James Brown
|Super Bad pts 1 and 2
|8:29 AM
|Liam Gallagher
|Come Back To Me
|8:26 AM
|The Alarm
|Beautiful
|8:22 AM
|Brendan Benson
|What Kind Of World
|8:14 AM
|Dave Matthews Band
|Two Step
|8:11 AM
|Morrissey
|Spent The Day In Bed
|8:06 AM
|Ray Lamontagne
|Such A Simple Thing
|7:56 AM
|Utopia
|Love In Action
|7:53 AM
|London Souls
|Steady
|7:50 AM
|Buffalo Springfield
|Mr Soul
|7:48 AM
|Scott Lucas & The Married Men
|Lover The Lullaby
|7:45 AM
|Will Hoge
|Just Like Me
|7:40 AM
|Joan Osborne
|Broken Wings
|7:37 AM
|The Record Company
|Life To Fix
|7:34 AM
|Pearl Jam
|Just Breathe
|7:21 AM
|Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
|Ride Of Your Life
|7:18 AM
|The Only Ones
|Another Girl, Another Planet
|7:14 AM
|The Jayhawks
|Stumbling Through The Dark
|6:57 AM
|John Hiatt
|Lift Up Every Stone
|6:53 AM
|The Shins
|Name For You
|6:50 AM
|The Clash
|London Calling
|6:40 AM
|Squeeze
|Another Nail in My Heart
|6:37 AM
|Dispatch
|Midnight Lorry
|6:32 AM
|Lyle Lovett
|Natural Forces
|6:20 AM
|Darden Smith
|Mortal Coil
|6:14 AM
|Jimi Hendrix
|Bold As Love
|6:09 AM
|Depeche Mode
|Enjoy The Silence
|6:06 AM
|Arthur Buck
|I Am The Moment
|5:53 AM
|The Brandos
|Gettysburg
|5:49 AM
|Ram Jam
|Black Betty
