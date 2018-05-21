Joe Grushecky – More Yesterdays Than Tomorrows

Joe Grushecky’s music has stood the test of time. For 30 years publications such as Billboard, Rolling Stone, Village Voice, No Depression, and countless others have hailed him as one of rock & roll’s most talented singer-songwriters.

In 1979 Rolling Stone magazine crowned his band’s, the Iron City Houserockers, first album Love’s So Tough the “debut record of the year.” Acclaimed rock writer Jimmy Guterman, named their second album, Have a Good Time (But Get Out Alive) as one of the 100 Best Rock & Roll Records of all time! Legendary guitarist and Rock Hall of Famer Steve Cropper produced Blood on the Bricks. Rock superstar and Hall of Famer, Bruce Springsteen, produced American Babylon in 1995 and continues to perform with the band and write with Joe including the Grammy winning Code of Silence.

Joe and the band will return to the Jersey Shore on Saturday July 14 for a show at the Wonder Bar in Asbury Park.

