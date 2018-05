Halls Mill Road and Elton-Adelphia Road Roadway Improvements Project Meetings Scheduled

FREEHOLD, NJ – On Thursday, May 31, Monmouth County will be hosting Public Information Center meetings regarding the proposed Halls Mill Road and Elton-Adelphia Road (CR 524) Roadway Improvements project in Freehold and Howell Townships. The public is invited and encouraged to comment on the project.

The public information sessions will be held at the following times/locations:

Thursday, May 31, 2018

Time: 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. (brief presentation at 2:30 p.m.)

Place: Howell Township Municipal Building

4567 Route 9 North, Howell NJ 07731

Time: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. (brief presentation at 6:30 p.m.)

Place: Freehold Township Municipal Building

Municipal Plaza, Freehold NJ 07728

Monmouth County is proposing safety improvements, including realignment and roadway widening, to approximately 1.94 miles of Halls Mill Road, Elton-Adelphia Road and Edinburgh Drive along with replacement of bridges F-29, F-30 and F-59 within the project limits.

Following the meeting, project presentation and boards will be available on the Monmouth County website at www.VisitMonouth.com.

For those unable to attend and provide comment at the meeting, the county will accept written comments through July 2, 2018. Written comments may be submitted by email to engineer@co.monmouth.nj.us, by fax to 732-431-7765 or by mail to Fred Passeggio, P.E., Project Manager, Monmouth County Division of Engineering & Traffic Safety, Hall of Records Annex, 1 East Main St, 3rd Floor, Freehold, NJ 07728.

Monmouth County is holding this public information session in cooperation with the North jersey Transportation Planning Authority, the New Jersey Department of Transportation, and the Federal Highway Administration. The meeting is being conducted in conformance with Federal and State regulations.