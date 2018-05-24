$38M in contracts secured year into statehouse renovation

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey has secured about $38 million in contracts, so far, a year into a $300 million debt-financed renovation of the hazardous and time-worn statehouse.

The figure is based on documents obtained by The Associated Press through the Open Public Records Act and confirmed by the Treasury showing the value of contracts totaling about $38 million. So far, $11.7 million has been paid out. Nearly everyone in state government agrees the project is needed, but critics argue voters should have weighed in on the debt.The four-year project was briefly at the center of last year’s campaign to succeed Republican Gov. Chris Christie. Christie pushed the project and argued that the renovation was necessary Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration says the project is on budget, but they’re trying to bring it in under budget.