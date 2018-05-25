Foes Of Fern (13 May 2018)

Listen Online
|Time
|Artist
|Title
|Buy
|12:21 AM
|Albert Hammond Jr
|Set To Attack
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:18 AM
|Echo & The Bunnymen
|Seven Seas
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:13 AM
|The Kinks
|Dedicated Follower of Fashion
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:10 AM
|The Shacks
|Follow Me
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:04 AM
|Parquet Courts
|Mardi Gras Beads
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:00 AM
|Razorlight
|In The Morning
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:54 PM
|The Black Crowes
|Bad Luck
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:50 PM
|Rich Robinson
|Falling Again live
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:41 PM
|The Black Crowes
|Remedy
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:37 PM
|Magpie Salute
|Glad And Sorry
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:31 PM
|Rich Robinson
|Gone Away
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:27 PM
|The Black Crowes
|Good Friday
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:20 PM
|Rich Robinson
|Music That Will Lift Me
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:14 PM
|The Black Crowes
|She Talks To Angels
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:04 PM
|The Black Crowes
|Sometimes Salvation
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:55 PM
|Pete Yorn and Scarlett Johannson
|Bad Dreams
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:44 PM
|The Rolling Stones
|Like A Rolling Stone live
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:40 PM
|Blackberry Smoke
|Best Seat In The House
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:35 PM
|Wilco
|Hell Is Chrome
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:30 PM
|Leon Bridges
|Forgive You
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:22 PM
|Dispatch
|Midnight Lorry
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:16 PM
|Neko Case
|Bad Luck
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:13 PM
|Sting
|Girl From the North Country
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:10 PM
|Kate Bush
|Them Heavy People Rolling the Ball
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:08 PM
|Pink Floyd
|Pigs On The Wing part 1
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:04 PM
|Robert Randolph And The Family Ban
|Born Again
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:01 PM
|The Sunshine Boys
|Caroline Yes
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:58 PM
|The Hold Steady
|Eureka
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:54 PM
|The New Basement Tapes
|Kansas City
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:46 PM
|Willie Nile
|Love Minus Zero/No Limit
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:39 PM
|Matthew Sweet
|I Belong To You
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:34 PM
|The Record Company
|Life To Fix
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:24 PM
|johnny winter
|highway 61 revisited
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:19 PM
|Matthew Logan Vasquez
|Sierra Blanca
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:12 PM
|Joan Osborne
|Rainy Day Woman #12 & #35
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:08 PM
|Taj Mahal
|It Takes A Lot To Laugh, It Takes
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:59 PM
|Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night S
|Intro
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:52 PM
|Stevie Wonder
|Higher Ground
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:41 PM
|Joan As Police Woman
|Tell Me
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:33 PM
|Mt Joy
|Astrovan
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:25 PM
|Isaac Hayes
|Lay Lady Lay
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:22 PM
|Slightly Stoopid
|If You Want It
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:19 PM
|Liz Brasher
|Body Of Mine
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:16 PM
|The New York Dolls
|Looking for a Kiss
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:05 PM
|George Harrison and friends
|Just Like A Woman live
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:01 PM
|George Harrison
|If Not For You
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:57 PM
|Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
|Ride Of Your Life
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:47 PM
|Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers
|More Yesterdays Than Tomorrows
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:43 PM
|Jeffrey Gaines
|Feel Alright
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:38 PM
|Jimi Hendrix Experience
|All Along The Watchtower
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:33 PM
|The Smashing Pumpkins
|I Am The One
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:58 PM
|Hooverphonic
|2Wicky
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:49 PM
|Bruce Springsteen
|The Rising
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:45 PM
|Silverplanes
|Come Back
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:37 PM
|Midnight Oil
|Blue Sky Mine
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:30 PM
|Modern English
|Moonbeam
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:26 PM
|Jason Morton and the Chesapeake So
|Ride All Night
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:21 PM
|Dawes
|Living In The Future
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:18 PM
|Spirit
|Dark-Eyed Woman
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:14 PM
|Graham Parker
|Endless Night
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:10 PM
|Ed Kowalczyk
|Holy Water Tears
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:07 PM
|Arthur Buck
|I Am The Moment
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:58 PM
|The English Beat
|Twist and Crawl
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:54 PM
|Grandaddy
|A.M. 180
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:39 PM
|Smash Palace
|Heart Of A Loving Man
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:35 PM
|Counting Crows
|Los Angeles
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:31 PM
|Rod Picott
|Where No One Knows My Name
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:29 PM
|Parker Millsap
|Fine Line
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:24 PM
|Vendetta Red
|Encantado
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:18 PM
|Van Morrison
|Lonely Avenue
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:14 PM
|Pete Yorn
|Splendid Isolation
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:10 PM
|Peter Wolf
|Watch Her Move
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:05 PM
|Ray Lamontagne
|Such A Simple Thing
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:59 PM
|The Runaways
|Cherry Bomb
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:53 PM
|Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
|Refugee live
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:51 PM
|Mike Doughty
|Raging On
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:46 PM
|Madness
|House of Fun
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:43 PM
|Red Wanting Blue
|High And Dry
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:38 PM
|Black Rebel Motorcycle Club
|Lien On Your Dreams
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:35 PM
|David Byrne
|Gasoline And Dirty Sheets
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:27 PM
|Tedeschi Trucks Band
|Bound For Glory
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:24 PM
|Father John Misty
|Mr Tillman
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:20 PM
|Wilco
|Someone To Lose
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:15 PM
|Dave Matthews Band
|Samurai Cop Oh Joy Begin
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:11 PM
|Edie Brickell & New Bohemians
|One Last Time
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:08 PM
|Blackberry Smoke
|Mother Mountain
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:04 PM
|Amos Lee
|Arms Of A Woman
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:55 PM
|The Hold Steady
|Spinners
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:48 PM
|My Jerusalem
|Young Leather
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:45 PM
|Nick Lowe
|Cracking Up
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:37 PM
|Reverend Freakchild w/ G Love
|Dial It In
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:33 PM
|Bob Marley & The Wailers
|Redemption Song
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:30 PM
|Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night S
|Wasting Time
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:25 PM
|Neil Young and Promise Of The Real
|Peace Trail
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:19 PM
|Lord Huron
|Secret of Life
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:15 PM
|David Bowie
|This Is Not America
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:11 PM
|The Killers
|Shadowplay
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:08 PM
|Scarborough
|Right About You
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:59 PM
|The Doors
|Twentieth Century Fox
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:55 PM
|Pete Yorn and Scarlett Johannson
|Bad Dreams
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:51 PM
|Death Cab For Cutie
|Black Sun
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:49 PM
|The 88
|They Ought To See You Now
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:46 PM
|Hollis Brown
|Run Right To You
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:42 PM
|Jason Heath and the Greedy Souls
|Fair Fight
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:37 PM
|Anderson East
|Surrender
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:34 PM
|Eli "Paperboy" Reed
|Cut Ya Down
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:29 PM
|James Brown
|Get Up I feel like being a sex machine
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:25 PM
|Joe Walsh
|Wrecking Ball
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:22 PM
|Rayland Baxter
|Casanova
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:17 PM
|Low Cut Connie
|All These Kids Are Way Too High
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:07 PM
|Humble Pie
|Stone Cold Fever
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:04 PM
|The Record Company
|Life To Fix
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:49 PM
|The Black Crowes
|Bad Luck
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:45 PM
|Midnight Oil
|Dreamworld
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:42 PM
|The Alarm
|Beautiful
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:36 PM
|Jorma Kaukonen
|Been So Long
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:24 PM
|New Riders Of The Purple Sage, The
|Henry
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:48 PM
|Blackberry Smoke
|Workin For A Workin Man
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:32 PM
|St Paul and the Broken Bones
|Flow With It
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:29 PM
|Blitzen Trapper
|American Goldwing
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:25 PM
|WPA
|Always Have My Love
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:21 PM
|The Jayhawks
|Everybody Knows
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:16 PM
|The Ballroom Thieves
|Fistfight
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:09 PM
|Treat Her Right
|I Think She Likes Me
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:06 PM
|Ray Davies w/ Alex Chilton & The 8
|Till The End Of The Day
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:03 PM
|Albert Hammond Jr
|Set To Attack
|iTunes | Amazon