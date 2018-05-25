New Jersey beaches weathered ‘Foureaster’ in good shape

ASBURY PARK, N.J. (AP) — Despite what seemed like an unusually stormy winter, New Jersey’s beaches emerged in good shape, even after a series of March storms collectively dubbed the “Foureaster.”

State environmental officials and a coastal engineering expert from Stevens Institute of Technology made the assessment Thursday in Asbury Park, previewing the state of the shore before the Memorial Day weekend.

Jon Miller of Stevens says the four March storms individually weren’t serious. But together, they qualified as the fifth most significant storm over the last 34 years.

He says an average of 20 percent of the sand from recently replenished beaches was lot to erosion over the winter. But that sand is lying just offshore in sand bars that will gradually return to the beach by June or July.