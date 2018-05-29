Dr David Stout (29 May 2018)

Listen Online
|Time
|Artist
|Title
|Buy
|7:45 PM
|Karen Mansfield
|There Was A Girl
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:42 PM
|Arthur Buck
|I Am The Moment
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:37 PM
|The Pine Hill Project
|Wichita
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:32 PM
|The Revivalists
|Wish I Knew You
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:29 PM
|Rayland Baxter
|Casanova
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:57 PM
|Coldplay
|Clocks
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:51 PM
|Wreckless Eric
|Whole Wide World
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:47 PM
|Matt Costa
|I Remember It Well
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:38 PM
|Ike Reilly
|Long Dreadful Time
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:35 PM
|Beck
|Orphans
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:31 PM
|The Cars
|Sad Song
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:36 PM
|Chris Cornell
|You Never Knew My Mind
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:31 PM
|The Avett Brothers
|Head Full Of Doubt/Road Full Of Promise
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:27 PM
|The National Reserve
|New Love
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:20 PM
|Red Wanting Blue
|High And Dry
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:10 PM
|Big Head Todd and The Monsters
|Rocksteady
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:55 PM
|Moe.
|New York City
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:49 PM
|The Killers
|Jenny
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:45 PM
|Iggy Pop
|Home
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:38 PM
|Dave Matthews Band
|Samurai Cop Oh Joy Begin
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:35 PM
|The Smashing Pumpkins
|Landslide
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:31 PM
|U2
|Silver And Gold
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:28 PM
|Father John Misty
|Mr Tillman
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:17 PM
|Pete Yorn and Scarlett Johannson
|Bad Dreams
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:09 PM
|Israel Nash
|LA Lately
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:06 PM
|Mt Joy
|Astrovan
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:58 PM
|Elvis Presley
|Heartbreak Hotel/Hound Dog/All Shook Up li
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:54 PM
|The B-52s
|Private Idaho
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:45 PM
|The Cars
|Dangerous Type
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:38 PM
|Foo Fighters
|Iron Rooster
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:35 PM
|Fantastic Negrito
|Plastic Hamburgers
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:24 PM
|Michael McDermott
|Knocked Down
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:20 PM
|Pearl Jam
|Daughter
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:14 PM
|Matthew Logan Vasquez
|Sierra Blanca
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:11 PM
|Patti Smith
|Because The Night
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:08 PM
|The Record Company
|Life To Fix
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:04 PM
|The Waifs
|Sundirtwater
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:55 PM
|Reverend Freakchild
|Personal Jesus On The Mainline
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:51 PM
|Lindi Ortega
|Murder Of Crows
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:47 PM
|UB40
|If It Happens Again
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:43 PM
|Dispatch
|Cross The World
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:38 PM
|Reverend Shawn Amos
|2017
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:34 PM
|Roxy Music
|Love Is The Drug
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:27 PM
|Leon Bridges
|Forgive You
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:21 PM
|Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
|Ride Of Your Life
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:16 PM
|Billy Hector
|Fake ID
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:13 PM
|ZZ Top
|La Grange
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:09 PM
|Joan Osborne
|Shake Your Hips
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:56 PM
|Lucero
|For The Lonely Ones
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:52 PM
|Great Peacock
|Hideaway
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:47 PM
|Assembly Of Dust
|Lost And Amazed
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:44 PM
|Tom Petty
|Feel A Whole Lot Better
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:41 PM
|Smash Palace
|Heart Of A Loving Man
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:36 PM
|Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night S
|Intro
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:27 PM
|Gorillaz
|Clint Eastwood
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:24 PM
|Elle King
|Under The Influence
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:21 PM
|Liz Brasher
|Body Of Mine
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:58 PM
|Kings Of Leon
|Temple
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:55 PM
|Red Hot Chili Peppers
|By the Way
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:43 PM
|Georgie James
|Look Me Up
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:40 PM
|Albert Hammond Jr
|Set To Attack
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:35 PM
|Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers
|More Yesterdays Than Tomorrows
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:29 PM
|Free
|Heavy Load
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:26 PM
|Jesse Malin
|Broken Radio
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:21 PM
|Robert Palmer
|Looking For Clues
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:17 PM
|Jeffrey Gaines
|Promise Of Passion
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:11 PM
|Steve Forbert
|What Kinda Guy
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:08 PM
|Hiss Golden Messenger
|Biloxi
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:05 PM
|The Libertines
|Gunga Din
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:01 PM
|Arctic Monkeys
|Four Out Of Five
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:55 AM
|Jethro Tull
|A Song For Jeffrey
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:51 AM
|Mulebone
|Money And Keys
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:46 AM
|Stone Temple Pilots
|Plush
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:43 AM
|Silverplanes
|Come Back
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:37 AM
|The Ballroom Thieves
|Fistfight
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:33 AM
|Shovels And Rope
|Hail Hail
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:30 AM
|Stories
|Brother Louie
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:23 AM
|Mt Joy
|Astrovan
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:17 AM
|Dawes
|Living In The Future
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:15 AM
|Travis
|Something Anything
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:12 AM
|The Strypes
|Blue Collar Jane
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:08 AM
|The Riverwinds
|Change For The Better
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:51 AM
|Yes
|Yours Is No Disgrace
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:47 AM
|The Raconteurs
|Top Yourself Bluegrass version
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:44 AM
|Ryan Adams
|Everybody Knows
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:40 AM
|The Jayhawks
|Everybody Knows
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:35 AM
|Beck
|Colors
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:32 AM
|TV On The Radio
|Happy Idiot
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:29 AM
|Primal Scream w/ Haim
|Trippin On Your Love
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:25 AM
|The Kinks
|Lola
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:22 AM
|Leeds (aka Royston Langdon)
|No No No
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:16 AM
|Lord Huron
|Secret of Life
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:13 AM
|The Apache Relay
|Good As Gold
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:09 AM
|James
|Waterfall
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:07 AM
|Blur
|Song 2
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:56 AM
|Jack Johnson
|You And Your Heart
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:53 AM
|Warren Zevon
|Back In The High Life Again
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:45 AM
|Nada Surf
|Jules And Jim
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:40 AM
|The Record Company
|Life To Fix
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:36 AM
|Graham Parker and the Rumour
|Flying Into London
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:32 AM
|Low Cut Connie
|All These Kids Are Way Too High
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:28 AM
|Josh Ritter
|Feels Like Lightning
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:25 AM
|Freedy Johnston
|The Lucky One
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:22 AM
|David Byrne
|Gasoline And Dirty Sheets
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:17 AM
|Jamie N Commons
|Rumble And Sway
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:13 AM
|Field Report
|Summertime
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:07 AM
|Blackberry Smoke w/ Amanda Shires
|Let Me Down Easy
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:04 AM
|Oingo Boingo
|Stay
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:55 AM
|Blinker The Star
|All Dreamed Out
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:50 AM
|Bob Dylan
|Shelter From The Storm
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:45 AM
|David Bowie
|Can You Hear Me
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:34 AM
|The Kinks
|You Still Want Me
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:31 AM
|Aimee Mann
|Going Through The Motions
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:25 AM
|Gnarls Barkley
|Smiley Faces
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:21 AM
|Red Wanting Blue
|High And Dry
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:17 AM
|Jonathan Wilson
|Over The Midnight
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:12 AM
|Peter Gabriel
|Shock The Monkey
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:08 AM
|Willy Porter
|Freedom
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:05 AM
|Martin Courtney
|Northern Highway
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:56 AM
|Harper Simon
|99
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:49 AM
|The Empty Hearts
|Fill An Empty Heart
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:45 AM
|Belly
|Shiny One
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:40 AM
|Paul McCartney
|Save Us
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:36 AM
|The New Pornographers
|High Ticket Attractions
|iTunes | Amazon