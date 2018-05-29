NJ gov: Tax credits are ‘most important pledge’ to Amazon

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has promised Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos he is committed to tax incentives enacted under Chris Christie worth up to $5 billion in an effort to attract the online retail giant to the state.

The first-term Democratic governor has been highly critical of tax incentives but backed the incentive package aimed at attracting Amazon to Newark. In a letter obtained by the Associated Press through the Open Public Records Act, Murphy wrote to Bezos in January, less than a week succeeding Christie, and said the correspondence was one of his “first official acts as governor.” He highlighted the city’s infrastructure, talent, location, diversity and affordability and underscored the tax incentives. He says “our most important pledge” is supporting the credits. Amazon declined to comment.