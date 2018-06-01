Senate race taking shape before primary is settled

Listen Online
|Time
|Artist
|Title
|Buy
|7:48 PM
|Beck
|Timebomb
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:44 PM
|Silverplanes
|Come Back
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:35 PM
|Red Wanting Blue
|High And Dry
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:28 PM
|Dawes
|Living In The Future
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:54 PM
|The Allman Brothers Band
|Jessica
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:51 PM
|Indigenous
|Fool Me Again
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:47 PM
|Humble Pie
|30 Days In The Hole
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:45 PM
|Spoon
|The Book I Write
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:35 PM
|Jesse Malin
|Queen Of The Underworld
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:28 PM
|Anderson East
|Surrender
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:22 PM
|Matthew Logan Vasquez
|Sierra Blanca
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:17 PM
|Pink Floyd
|The Great Gig in the Sky
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:14 PM
|O.A.R.
|Love And Memories
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:11 PM
|The Jam
|Going Underground
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:07 PM
|Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
|Ride Of Your Life
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:59 PM
|Little Feat
|Oh Atlanta
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:55 PM
|The Soft White Sixties
|Up To The Light
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:50 PM
|Sonny Landreth
|Blue Tarp Blues
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:43 PM
|David Byrne
|Gasoline And Dirty Sheets
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:37 PM
|Matthew Sweet
|I Belong To You
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:34 PM
|Dramarama
|Incredible
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:29 PM
|Ghost Of Paul Revere
|Wild Child
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:24 PM
|Ray Lamontagne
|Such A Simple Thing
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:20 PM
|Liz Brasher
|Body Of Mine
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:11 PM
|Local H
|Bound For The Floor
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:04 PM
|Albert Hammond Jr
|Set To Attack
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:47 PM
|Trigger Hippy
|Nothing New
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:42 PM
|Pete Townshend
|A Little Is Enough
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:37 PM
|The Jayhawks
|Everybody Knows
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:34 PM
|Mudcrutch
|Trailer
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:24 PM
|The Church
|Ripple
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:19 PM
|Michael McDermott
|Knocked Down
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:17 PM
|Jimi Hendrix
|Little Wing
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:13 PM
|Lucero
|For The Lonely Ones
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:11 PM
|Crosby, Stills & Nash
|Daylight Again
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:07 PM
|Dispatch
|Cross The World
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:35 PM
|Slightly Stoopid
|If You Want It
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:57 PM
|Moreland & Arbuckle
|Hate To See You Go
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:53 PM
|The National Reserve
|New Love
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:47 PM
|Indigo Girls
|Closer To Fine
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:42 PM
|The Record Company
|Life To Fix
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:36 PM
|Jason Heath and the Greedy Souls
|Dead Stars
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:33 PM
|The Pretenders
|Precious
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:29 PM
|Davy Knowles
|The Outsider
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:20 PM
|Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night S
|Intro
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:17 PM
|Bob Marley & The Wailers
|One Love--People Get Ready
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:14 PM
|Scars On 45
|Give Me Something
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:07 PM
|Van Morrison
|Astral Weeks
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:01 PM
|Reverend Freakchild
|Personal Jesus On The Mainline
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:55 AM
|Lewis Taylor
|Hide Your Heart Away
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:49 AM
|JJ Cale (w/ Eric Clapton)
|Roll On
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:45 AM
|Chris Isaak
|Let Me Down Easy
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:41 AM
|Hollie Cook
|Freefalling
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:35 AM
|Arctic Monkeys
|Four Out Of Five
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:30 AM
|Orbital featuring David Gray
|Illuminate
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:28 AM
|The Clash
|Janie Jones
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:24 AM
|Field Report
|Summertime
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:12 AM
|Fastball
|Mono To Stereo
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:10 AM
|Toad The Wet Sproket
|Hey Bulldog
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:06 AM
|Dawes
|Living In The Future
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:59 AM
|Sponge
|Molly
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:47 AM
|The Black Crowes
|My Morning Song
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:42 AM
|Temple of the Dog
|Times of Trouble
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:37 AM
|Neil Young and Promise Of The Real
|Peace Trail
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:31 AM
|Lord Huron
|Secret of Life
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:28 AM
|Incubus
|Pardon Me
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:24 AM
|The Levellers
|After The Hurricane
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:20 AM
|Frank Turner
|Blackout
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:15 AM
|Vendetta Red
|Encantado
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:11 AM
|Kings Of Leon
|Use Somebody
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:07 AM
|Siouxsie & The Banshees
|Kiss Them For Me
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:03 AM
|Pete Yorn and Scarlett Johannson
|Bad Dreams
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:55 AM
|Mike Montrey Band
|Aether And Chaos, Beauty And Wine
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:52 AM
|Animal Years
|Caroline
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:47 AM
|Tara Dente
|Could I Be Wrong
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:40 AM
|Sherman Ewing
|Prodigal Son #22: Tombstone
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:37 AM
|Danielia Cotton
|4 UR Life
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:33 AM
|Lowlight
|Nights And Weekends
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:29 AM
|David Ramirez
|Watching From A Distance
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:25 AM
|Noah Gundersen
|Number One Hit Of The Summer Fade Out
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:21 AM
|Matthew Logan Vasquez
|Sierra Blanca
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:16 AM
|The Brixton Riot
|Deal With The Devil
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:12 AM
|Dramarama
|Anything Anything
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:09 AM
|Don DiLego
|The West Side Oak
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:06 AM
|Jason Morton and the Chesapeake So
|Before It Gets Better
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:55 AM
|Guided By Voices
|Space Gun
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:52 AM
|Smith Westerns
|Glossed
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:48 AM
|Screaming Trees
|Butterfly
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:45 AM
|Beck
|Colors
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:40 AM
|Kaiser Chiefs
|Ruby
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:35 AM
|Dave Matthews Band
|Samurai Cop Oh Joy Begin
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:31 AM
|Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
|Ride Of Your Life
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:25 AM
|311
|Sand Dollars
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:20 AM
|Ben Lee
|Catch My Disease
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:15 AM
|The Smithereens
|Time and Time Again
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:08 AM
|Low Cut Connie
|All These Kids Are Way Too High
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:55 AM
|Ray Lamontagne & The Pariah Dogs
|Beg Steal Or Borrow
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:51 AM
|Grant-Lee Phillips
|Walk In Circles
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:47 AM
|Snow Patrol
|Called Out In The Dark
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:44 AM
|Father John Misty
|Mr Tillman
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:39 AM
|Talk Talk
|Talk Talk
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:36 AM
|Albert Hammond Jr
|Set To Attack
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:32 AM
|The Jayhawks
|Tailspin
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:26 AM
|The Jam
|Boy About Town
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:23 AM
|The Alarm
|Beautiful
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:20 AM
|Lucinda Williams
|Buttercup
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:55 AM
|G Love & Special Sauce
|Stepping Stones
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:50 AM
|Winter Hours
|Hyacinth Girl
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:47 AM
|Echo & The Bunnymen
|Silver
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:44 AM
|Mt Joy
|Astrovan
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:39 AM
|Son Little
|Carbon
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:36 AM
|Dispatch
|Midnight Lorry
|iTunes | Amazon