About 65 turtles found dead on beach on Memorial Day weekend

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (AP) — Investigators say dozens of turtles were found dead on a beach at a New Jersey coastal city.

Sea Isle City officials say a woman found the turtles dead on the beach on Memorial Day. News 12 New Jersey reports a crab trap was apparently to blame for the death of about 65 turtles. Sea Isle City beach patrol Chief Renny Steele says he’s never seen anything like it, and he saw all the turtles lying dead in a grouping — with the crab trap about 10 feet away. No one has taken responsibility for the turtle deaths. The beach patrol is handing the crab trap over to state wildlife regulators to investigate.