Democrats, Republicans picking congressional candidates

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Democrats’ road to controlling any part of Congress could cut through New Jersey this fall — but first, primary voters will have their say.

Polls open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the state’s Democratic and Republican voters, with contests for the U.S. Senate seat and in all but three of New Jersey’s 12 House seats. Incumbents face challenges in the Senate contest, where Democrat Bob Menendez will face a well-funded former pharmaceutical executive, if both survive the primary. On the House side, Democratic incumbents have challengers in three races, while Republican Leonard Lance is the only member of the GOP with a challenger. Two Republican incumbents are retiring from Congress.