New Jersey expected to OK sports betting law

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s proposed sports betting law is heading down to the wire.

Final legislative approval is expected on Thursday, but it’s anyone’s bet when Gov. Phil Murphy might sign it. Despite the desire of Atlantic City casinos and state racetracks to begin taking bets Friday morning, it’s uncertain when the Democratic governor will let them. He previously voiced support for sports betting before the details of an actual bill were written. Three weeks ago, New Jersey prevailed in a Supreme Court case that struck down a federal law limiting sports betting to just four states. Now, any state is free to adopt laws legalizing it.