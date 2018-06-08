Cops rescue pig near a Dunkin’ Donuts, name him ‘Pork Roll’

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Police in New Jersey say they found a lost pet pig wandering near a local Dunkin’ Donuts, who they nicknamed “Pork Roll.”

Neptune Township Police said Wednesday they got a call over the recent holiday weekend concerning a pig wandering around the doughnuts and coffee chain store.

The department jokes an officer was able to “catch the well-fed hog and take him into custody for questioning and to provide him with a job application as our new mascot” before taking him to the Monmouth County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Police officers nicknamed the pig “Pork Roll” between catching him and delivering him to the SPCA. Officials say Pork Rolls owner was later able to pick him up.