Murphy flouting voters’ will on Exxon settlement, groups say

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Environmental advocates and a former lawmaker say New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is flouting a voter-approved ballot measure that says cash from natural resources legal settlements must be used for pollution cleanup.

Murphy says he wants to use much of a $225 million settlement with Exxon over years of pollution to plug a general fund gap. The amendment passed with nearly 70 percent of the vote, but the cash had been held up in escrow because four environmental organizations and former Democratic state Sen. Ray Lesniak challenged the deal. The appeals ran out this month when the Supreme Court on June 1 denied the groups’ and Lesniak’s request. Murphy and state lawmakers face a June 30 budget deadline.