Hospital officials in NJ funding opioid prescription tracker

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Hospital Association says it will invest $1.5 million into a prescription tracking tool that will better monitor opioid prescriptions.

The hospital association said Wednesday that a new tracking tool could more immediately alert health care professionals to a patient’s prescription history. The Press of Atlantic City reports the tracking program would provide automatic clinical alerts in an emergency department to notify medical workers of someone’s prescription history. Officials say the alerts would reduce the time it would normally take for an employee to manually search a database. The program is being developed by Collective Medical. The hospital association is partnering with its Health Resource and Education Trust on the new initiative. Officials are currently rolling out the new program at hospitals across New Jersey.