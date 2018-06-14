The Latest: Gov signs 6 gun control measures in New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is enacting measures to tighten its already strict gun control laws.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed the half-dozen bills Wednesday at the state’s justice building in Trenton. The measures began moving this year after the lethal high school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 people dead. Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Alfonso Calderon joined Murphy on stage. Other states, including Florida and Vermont, have enacted gun control measures since the shooting. One bill requires the seizure of firearms when a mental health professional determines someone poses a threat, and another requires background checks for private gun sales.