Court rules in favor of 3 who disputed towing overcharges

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey appeals court has ruled in favor of three residents who claimed they were overcharged by towing companies in separate incidents.

Thursday’s ruling held that the companies violated state laws when they charged various fees that in one case amounted to an additional $75. One company imposed a $13 credit card surcharge.

One car was towed because the driver had an expired registration, and another was towed because it was parked illegally. The third was involved in an accident.

A lower court had previously ruled in favor of the towing companies.

The appeals court also ruled that the plaintiffs can seek to gain certification to file their claims as part of class-action lawsuits.