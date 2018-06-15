First Sports Bets in NJ Made

OCEANPORT, N.J. (AP) — A Philadelphia basketball legend is betting on Philadelphia’s football team to repeat as champs.

Julius Erving, better known to Philadelphia 76ers fans as “Dr. J,” marked the start of legal sports betting in New Jersey by putting $5 on the Philadelphia Eagles to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

He made the bet Thursday morning at the Borgata casino in Atlantic City, at the same time that New Jersey’s Democratic Senate President Steve Sweeney, put $200 on the Green Bay Packers to win the title.

Their bets closely followed the first wagers made legally in the state at Monmouth Park in Oceanport, where Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy bet $20 apiece on Germany to win the World Cup soccer tournament and the New Jersey Devils to win hockey’s Stanley Cup.