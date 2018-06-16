The Doughboys (15 June 2018)

Listen Online
|10:55 PM
|Action Figure Party
|Everybody Ready
|10:52 PM
|Nick Lowe w/ Los Straitjackets
|Tokyo Bay
|10:49 PM
|String Cheese Incident
|Drive
|10:45 PM
|Red Wanting Blue
|Ulysses
|10:38 PM
|The Candles
|Blue Skies And Sun
|10:35 PM
|Low Cut Connie
|All These Kids Are Way Too High
|10:32 PM
|The Pretenders
|Kid
|10:29 PM
|Little Barrie
|How Come
|10:24 PM
|High Waisted
|Door
|10:20 PM
|The Sunshine Boys
|Caroline Yes
|10:18 PM
|The Jam
|Boy About Town
|10:11 PM
|Matthew Logan Vasquez
|Sierra Blanca
|10:07 PM
|The B-52s
|Private Idaho
|10:04 PM
|The Record Company
|Life To Fix
|9:58 PM
|Mark Knopfler
|Privateering
|9:50 PM
|Pearl Jam
|Jeremy
|9:46 PM
|White Denim
|Magazin
|9:36 PM
|Bruce Springsteen
|The Rising
|9:31 PM
|Watkins Family Hour
|Brokedown Palace
|9:25 PM
|Blitzen Trapper
|Thirsty Man
|9:22 PM
|Albert Hammond Jr
|Set To Attack
|9:19 PM
|Spoon
|The Two Sides Of Monsieur Valentine
|9:12 PM
|Arctic Monkeys
|Four Out Of Five
|9:01 PM
|Snow Patrol
|Wild Horses
|8:59 PM
|The Decemberists
|Easy Come, Easy Go
|8:56 PM
|Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers
|More Yesterdays Than Tomorrows
|8:53 PM
|Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
|Everybody I Love You
|8:50 PM
|Smash Palace
|Heart Of A Loving Man
|8:45 PM
|Echo & The Bunnymen
|Seven Seas
|8:42 PM
|Pete Yorn and Scarlett Johansson
|Iguana Bird
|8:36 PM
|U2
|City Of Blinding Lights
|8:27 PM
|Jason Isbell
|Stockholm
|8:24 PM
|Death By Unga Bunga
|Soldier
|8:12 PM
|Dave Matthews Band
|Samurai Cop Oh Joy Begin
|8:08 PM
|The Rolling Stones
|Dead Flowers
|8:03 PM
|Arthur Buck
|Are You Electrified
|7:59 PM
|Ryan Adams
|Goodnight Rose
|7:55 PM
|Michael McDermott
|Knocked Down
|7:50 PM
|Soundgarden
|The Day I Tried To Live
|7:46 PM
|Jackie Greene
|Crazy Comes Easy
|7:39 PM
|The Who
|Bargain
|7:35 PM
|The Jayhawks
|Everybody Knows
|7:26 PM
|Bob Dylan
|Lily, Rosemary And The Jack Of Hearts
|7:21 PM
|The Grip Weeds
|Rainbow Quartz
|7:09 PM
|Liz Brasher
|Body Of Mine
|7:06 PM
|Nick Waterhouse
|Tracy
|7:02 PM
|Dispatch
|Cross The World
|7:00 PM
|Justin Currie
|I Hate Myself For Loving You
|6:56 PM
|Matt Costa
|Good Times
|6:53 PM
|The Connection
|The Girl Is Trouble
|6:50 PM
|The Police
|Driven To Tears
|6:46 PM
|Johnny Marr
|The Tracers
|6:41 PM
|Calexico
|Under The Wheels
|6:38 PM
|The Weeklings
|Paperback Writer
|6:35 PM
|The Stone Roses
|All For One
|6:31 PM
|Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
|The Last DJ
|6:26 PM
|The Shins
|Simple Song
|6:22 PM
|Jason Heath and the Greedy Souls
|Dead Stars
|6:16 PM
|Yes
|Shoot High, Aim Low
|6:11 PM
|Lucero
|For The Lonely Ones
|6:07 PM
|Jonny Lang
|Wander This World
|6:03 PM
|The Alarm
|Beautiful
|5:59 PM
|The Head And The Heart
|Shake
|5:56 PM
|Eli Paperboy Reed
|As I Live And Breathe
|5:49 PM
|Golden Earring
|Radar Love
|5:46 PM
|Lord Huron
|Never Ever
|5:42 PM
|Foo Fighters
|Saint Cecelia
|5:37 PM
|Shivaree
|Goodnight Moon
|5:34 PM
|The Brixton Riot
|Slow Evolution
|5:30 PM
|Dramarama
|Last Cigarette
|5:22 PM
|Richard Thompson
|Needle And Thread
|5:18 PM
|Blackberry Smoke
|Mother Mountain
|5:15 PM
|The Candles
|Back To The City
|5:10 PM
|The Kooks
|All The Time
|5:06 PM
|Stone Temple Pilots
|Plush acoustic
|5:03 PM
|Matthew Sweet
|I Belong To You
|4:56 PM
|Honey West
|Bad Old World
|4:48 PM
|Kaiser Chiefs
|Ruby
|4:45 PM
|Slightly Stoopid
|If You Want It
|4:39 PM
|Aerosmith
|No More No More
|4:35 PM
|Low Cut Connie
|All These Kids Are Way Too High
|4:32 PM
|Ghost Of Paul Revere
|Montreal
|4:29 PM
|Violent Femmes
|Blister In the Sun
|4:25 PM
|Caitlin Canty
|Enough About Hard Times
|4:21 PM
|Field Report
|Summertime
|4:17 PM
|Marillion
|Kayleigh
|4:11 PM
|Noah Gundersen
|Number One Hit Of The Summer Fade Out
|4:08 PM
|Butthole Surfers
|TV Star
|4:04 PM
|Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
|Ride Of Your Life
|3:55 PM
|Robert Plant
|Big Log
|3:51 PM
|Bruce Springsteen
|Life Itself
|3:47 PM
|Courtney Barnett
|Charity
|3:43 PM
|Robert Randolph & The Family Band
|Get There
|3:39 PM
|The National Reserve
|New Love
|3:33 PM
|Snow Patrol
|Wild Horses
|3:29 PM
|The Smithereens
|Top of The Pops
|3:26 PM
|Joe Jackson
|Kinda Kute
|3:22 PM
|Robert Gordon
|Twenty Flight Rock
|3:19 PM
|Vendetta Red
|Encantado
|3:12 PM
|Pink Floyd
|Welcome To The Machine
|3:07 PM
|Great Peacock
|Hideaway
|3:02 PM
|Davy Knowles & Back Door Slam
|Tear Down The Walls
|2:58 PM
|Dawes
|Living In The Future
|2:54 PM
|Neil Young
|Just Singing A Song
|2:52 PM
|The Red Button w/ Peter Noone
|Ooh Girl
|2:49 PM
|Joey Ramone
|What a Wonderful World
|2:46 PM
|Rayland Baxter
|Casanova
|2:40 PM
|Marcus King Band
|Always
|2:37 PM
|The Record Company
|Life To Fix
|2:33 PM
|Pearl Jam
|Dissident
|2:29 PM
|The Riverwinds
|Change For The Better
|2:24 PM
|Graham Parker
|Local Girls
|2:21 PM
|Los Lonely Boys
|Superman
|2:17 PM
|Mike Edel
|Finish Line
|2:12 PM
|Reverend Freakchild w/ G Love
|Dial It In
|2:09 PM
|Fleetwood Mac
|Landslide
|2:06 PM
|Pete Yorn and Scarlett Johannson
|Bad Dreams
|2:00 PM
|Bryan Ferry
|Song To The Siren
|1:56 PM
|Wire Daisies
|Make Everything Change
|1:52 PM
|The Magpie Salute
|Send Me An Omen
|1:46 PM
|The Verve
|Bittersweet Symphony
|1:38 PM
|Arthur Buck
|I Am The Moment
|1:34 PM
|Bash And Pop
|On The Rocks
|1:31 PM
|Jesse Malin
|Addicted
|1:24 PM
|Sandmen
|House In The Country
|1:21 PM
|Mt Joy
|Silver Lining
