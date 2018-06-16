The Doughboys (15 June 2018)

Time Artist Title Buy

10:55 PM Action Figure Party Everybody Ready iTunes | Amazon

10:52 PM Nick Lowe w/ Los Straitjackets Tokyo Bay iTunes | Amazon

10:49 PM String Cheese Incident Drive iTunes | Amazon

10:45 PM Red Wanting Blue Ulysses iTunes | Amazon

10:38 PM The Candles Blue Skies And Sun iTunes | Amazon

10:35 PM Low Cut Connie All These Kids Are Way Too High iTunes | Amazon

10:32 PM The Pretenders Kid iTunes | Amazon

10:29 PM Little Barrie How Come iTunes | Amazon

10:24 PM High Waisted Door iTunes | Amazon

10:20 PM The Sunshine Boys Caroline Yes iTunes | Amazon

10:18 PM The Jam Boy About Town iTunes | Amazon

10:11 PM Matthew Logan Vasquez Sierra Blanca iTunes | Amazon

10:07 PM The B-52s Private Idaho iTunes | Amazon

10:04 PM The Record Company Life To Fix iTunes | Amazon

9:58 PM Mark Knopfler Privateering iTunes | Amazon

9:50 PM Pearl Jam Jeremy iTunes | Amazon

9:46 PM White Denim Magazin iTunes | Amazon

9:36 PM Bruce Springsteen The Rising iTunes | Amazon

9:31 PM Watkins Family Hour Brokedown Palace iTunes | Amazon

9:25 PM Blitzen Trapper Thirsty Man iTunes | Amazon

9:22 PM Albert Hammond Jr Set To Attack iTunes | Amazon

9:19 PM Spoon The Two Sides Of Monsieur Valentine iTunes | Amazon

9:12 PM Arctic Monkeys Four Out Of Five iTunes | Amazon

9:01 PM Snow Patrol Wild Horses iTunes | Amazon

8:59 PM The Decemberists Easy Come, Easy Go iTunes | Amazon

8:56 PM Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers More Yesterdays Than Tomorrows iTunes | Amazon

8:53 PM Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young Everybody I Love You iTunes | Amazon

8:50 PM Smash Palace Heart Of A Loving Man iTunes | Amazon

8:45 PM Echo & The Bunnymen Seven Seas iTunes | Amazon

8:42 PM Pete Yorn and Scarlett Johansson Iguana Bird iTunes | Amazon

8:36 PM U2 City Of Blinding Lights iTunes | Amazon

8:27 PM Jason Isbell Stockholm iTunes | Amazon

8:24 PM Death By Unga Bunga Soldier iTunes | Amazon

8:12 PM Dave Matthews Band Samurai Cop Oh Joy Begin iTunes | Amazon

8:08 PM The Rolling Stones Dead Flowers iTunes | Amazon

8:03 PM Arthur Buck Are You Electrified iTunes | Amazon

7:59 PM Ryan Adams Goodnight Rose iTunes | Amazon

7:55 PM Michael McDermott Knocked Down iTunes | Amazon

7:50 PM Soundgarden The Day I Tried To Live iTunes | Amazon

7:46 PM Jackie Greene Crazy Comes Easy iTunes | Amazon

7:39 PM The Who Bargain iTunes | Amazon

7:35 PM The Jayhawks Everybody Knows iTunes | Amazon

7:26 PM Bob Dylan Lily, Rosemary And The Jack Of Hearts iTunes | Amazon

7:21 PM The Grip Weeds Rainbow Quartz iTunes | Amazon

7:09 PM Liz Brasher Body Of Mine iTunes | Amazon

7:06 PM Nick Waterhouse Tracy iTunes | Amazon

7:02 PM Dispatch Cross The World iTunes | Amazon

7:00 PM Justin Currie I Hate Myself For Loving You iTunes | Amazon

6:56 PM Matt Costa Good Times iTunes | Amazon

6:53 PM The Connection The Girl Is Trouble iTunes | Amazon

6:50 PM The Police Driven To Tears iTunes | Amazon

6:46 PM Johnny Marr The Tracers iTunes | Amazon

6:41 PM Calexico Under The Wheels iTunes | Amazon

6:38 PM The Weeklings Paperback Writer iTunes | Amazon

6:35 PM The Stone Roses All For One iTunes | Amazon

6:31 PM Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers The Last DJ iTunes | Amazon

6:26 PM The Shins Simple Song iTunes | Amazon

6:22 PM Jason Heath and the Greedy Souls Dead Stars iTunes | Amazon

6:16 PM Yes Shoot High, Aim Low iTunes | Amazon

6:11 PM Lucero For The Lonely Ones iTunes | Amazon

6:07 PM Jonny Lang Wander This World iTunes | Amazon

6:03 PM The Alarm Beautiful iTunes | Amazon

5:59 PM The Head And The Heart Shake iTunes | Amazon

5:56 PM Eli Paperboy Reed As I Live And Breathe iTunes | Amazon

5:49 PM Golden Earring Radar Love iTunes | Amazon

5:46 PM Lord Huron Never Ever iTunes | Amazon

5:42 PM Foo Fighters Saint Cecelia iTunes | Amazon

5:37 PM Shivaree Goodnight Moon iTunes | Amazon

5:34 PM The Brixton Riot Slow Evolution iTunes | Amazon

5:30 PM Dramarama Last Cigarette iTunes | Amazon

5:22 PM Richard Thompson Needle And Thread iTunes | Amazon

5:18 PM Blackberry Smoke Mother Mountain iTunes | Amazon

5:15 PM The Candles Back To The City iTunes | Amazon

5:10 PM The Kooks All The Time iTunes | Amazon

5:06 PM Stone Temple Pilots Plush acoustic iTunes | Amazon

5:03 PM Matthew Sweet I Belong To You iTunes | Amazon

4:56 PM Honey West Bad Old World iTunes | Amazon

4:48 PM Kaiser Chiefs Ruby iTunes | Amazon

4:45 PM Slightly Stoopid If You Want It iTunes | Amazon

4:39 PM Aerosmith No More No More iTunes | Amazon

4:35 PM Low Cut Connie All These Kids Are Way Too High iTunes | Amazon

4:32 PM Ghost Of Paul Revere Montreal iTunes | Amazon

4:29 PM Violent Femmes Blister In the Sun iTunes | Amazon

4:25 PM Caitlin Canty Enough About Hard Times iTunes | Amazon

4:21 PM Field Report Summertime iTunes | Amazon

4:17 PM Marillion Kayleigh iTunes | Amazon

4:11 PM Noah Gundersen Number One Hit Of The Summer Fade Out iTunes | Amazon

4:08 PM Butthole Surfers TV Star iTunes | Amazon

4:04 PM Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band Ride Of Your Life iTunes | Amazon

3:55 PM Robert Plant Big Log iTunes | Amazon

3:51 PM Bruce Springsteen Life Itself iTunes | Amazon

3:47 PM Courtney Barnett Charity iTunes | Amazon

3:43 PM Robert Randolph & The Family Band Get There iTunes | Amazon

3:39 PM The National Reserve New Love iTunes | Amazon

3:33 PM Snow Patrol Wild Horses iTunes | Amazon

3:29 PM The Smithereens Top of The Pops iTunes | Amazon

3:26 PM Joe Jackson Kinda Kute iTunes | Amazon

3:22 PM Robert Gordon Twenty Flight Rock iTunes | Amazon

3:19 PM Vendetta Red Encantado iTunes | Amazon

3:12 PM Pink Floyd Welcome To The Machine iTunes | Amazon

3:07 PM Great Peacock Hideaway iTunes | Amazon

3:02 PM Davy Knowles & Back Door Slam Tear Down The Walls iTunes | Amazon

2:58 PM Dawes Living In The Future iTunes | Amazon

2:54 PM Neil Young Just Singing A Song iTunes | Amazon

2:52 PM The Red Button w/ Peter Noone Ooh Girl iTunes | Amazon

2:49 PM Joey Ramone What a Wonderful World iTunes | Amazon

2:46 PM Rayland Baxter Casanova iTunes | Amazon

2:40 PM Marcus King Band Always iTunes | Amazon

2:37 PM The Record Company Life To Fix iTunes | Amazon

2:33 PM Pearl Jam Dissident iTunes | Amazon

2:29 PM The Riverwinds Change For The Better iTunes | Amazon

2:24 PM Graham Parker Local Girls iTunes | Amazon

2:21 PM Los Lonely Boys Superman iTunes | Amazon

2:17 PM Mike Edel Finish Line iTunes | Amazon

2:12 PM Reverend Freakchild w/ G Love Dial It In iTunes | Amazon

2:09 PM Fleetwood Mac Landslide iTunes | Amazon

2:06 PM Pete Yorn and Scarlett Johannson Bad Dreams iTunes | Amazon

2:00 PM Bryan Ferry Song To The Siren iTunes | Amazon

1:56 PM Wire Daisies Make Everything Change iTunes | Amazon

1:52 PM The Magpie Salute Send Me An Omen iTunes | Amazon

1:46 PM The Verve Bittersweet Symphony iTunes | Amazon

1:38 PM Arthur Buck I Am The Moment iTunes | Amazon

1:34 PM Bash And Pop On The Rocks iTunes | Amazon

1:31 PM Jesse Malin Addicted iTunes | Amazon

1:24 PM Sandmen House In The Country iTunes | Amazon