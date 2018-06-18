Laid off when casinos closed, back to work with reopenings

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Hundreds of Atlantic City casino workers who lost their jobs when their gambling houses shut down are going back to work.

Two of the five casinos that closed since 2014 are reopening this month. The Trump Taj Mahal is becoming the Hard Rock, and Revel is becoming the Ocean Resort. Ramona Moran lost her cocktail server job when Revel closed, but she’s been hired for the same job at Hard Rock. She never expected to be working in a casino again. Together the two new casinos will restore over 6,000 of the 11,000 jobs that were lost.