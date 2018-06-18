Man’s body found under New Jersey beach town boardwalk

BELMAR, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a man whose body was found under the boardwalk in a New Jersey beach town apparently died of a drug overdose.

NJ.com reports that officials in Belmar say police pulled the body from under the boardwalk in Belmar on Saturday morning. Mayor Brian Magovern says the man, whose name and hometown hasn’t been released, died of an apparent overdose where Ninth Avenue meets the beach. Police raised a white sheet between two benches as the Monmouth County medical examiner snapped photos of the taped-off scene. The area was clear by 8:15 a.m. Saturday.