Teen a finalist for scholarship for tuxedo made of duct tape

BRICK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey teenager is a finalist for a $10,000 scholarship because of a prom tuxedo he constructed entirely from duct tape.

Nicholas Matawa says his prom tuxedo cost about $90 and was made from 29 rolls of red, white and blue duct tape — creating an American flag-themed tuxedo complete with duct tape top hat. NJ.com reports Matawa wore the tuxedo to his Brick Memorial High School prom last month. Matawa said Friday he never thought he’d have receipts for that much duct tape. For his effort, he’s now a finalist in a scholarship competition run by Duck Brand — which inspired Matawa to make the tuxedo. Matawa will now send his tuxedo to Duck Brand headquarters in Ohio. A scholarship winner will be announced on July 9.