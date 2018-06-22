Driver New York city man charged in fatal wrong-way crash

MIDDLETOWN, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a New York City man was driving drunk and the wrong way when he caused a fatal crash on a New Jersey highway.

Monmouth County prosecutors say Anthony Sarlo was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of Route 36 in Middletown when the crash occurred shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday. They say the 62-year-old Brooklyn man’s vehicle struck a car driven by 66-year-old Michael Gustafson, of Atlantic Highlands. Gustafson was taken to a hospital but died there a short time later. Sarlo was treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries. Sarlo was charged with drunken driving and other charges. It wasn’t known Thursday if he’s retained an attorney.