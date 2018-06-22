The Latest: Lawmakers pass $36.5B budget despite veto threat

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s Legislature passed a $36.5 billion budget, despite Gov. Phil Murphy threats to reject it.

The Democrat-led Assembly and Senate sent the spending plan to Murphy’s desk on Thursday. The budget advanced amid a bitter back-and-forth among Democrats, with Murphy and lawmakers flinging insults back and forth. Murphy has said he would veto any measure that does not include what he calls sustainable revenues. He’s criticized the lawmakers’ revenue sources, including a hike in the business tax rate, a tax amnesty and savings realized from audits. Instead Murphy is calling for raising income taxes on people who earn more than $1 million and hiking the sales tax to 7 percent from 6.625 percent.