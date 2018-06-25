NJ Democrats fight over taxes as budget deadline nears

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — An all-Democrat skirmish over which taxes to hike to pay for state government has New Jersey flirting with a government shutdown.

Gov. Phil Murphy, Senate President Steve Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin have so far failed to find agreement on how to fund state government ahead of June 30 deadline. Sweeney and Coughlin sent Murphy a $36.5 billion spending plan he has threatened to veto over how the measure proposes financing government. Murphy says he wants to fund expanded pre-K, the pension and schools by boosting income taxes on the wealthy and raising the sales tax by a fraction. Lawmakers instead want to raise business taxes for two years. The leaders agree on boosting school funding, but again, not on how to finance it.