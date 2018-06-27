Safety deadline looming, NJ Transit aiming for extension

RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Transit is six months away from a federal deadline for installing an emergency braking system, and is trying to buy itself more time.

The state’s head of transportation said Tuesday she feels “confident” the agency will meet the requirements to qualify for a two-year extension from federal regulators. U.S. railroads were required to install the system by the end of 2015, but were given a three-year extension. They can get an additional two-year extension if they meet certain benchmarks by the end of this year, such as installing all system hardware and completing employee training. Two months ago, regulators sent a letter expressing doubt NJ Transit could meet the requirements for the extension. NJ Transit is the nation’s third-largest transit system.