The Latest: Lawmakers to review Murphy’s budget compromise

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey lawmakers say they will review the latest budget compromise proposed by Gov. Phil Murphy.

In a joint statement on Tuesday Democratic Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin and Senate President Steve Sweeney said they will give the offer “full consideration, along with other options we are evaluating.” They did not specify what those options are. The statement comes after Murphy, a Democrat, proposed increasing the corporate business tax along with a higher income and sales tax. Murphy has said he will not sign the $36.5 billion budget lawmakers sent him because the tax revenue contained in it wasn’t enough.