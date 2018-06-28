Standoff in Middletown Ends Wednesday

A 9 hour police standoff has ended in Middletown. James P. Guiney has been taken into custody yesterday after he barricaded himself in an apartment at the McGuire’s Grove apartment complex off of Route 35. After a disturbance call Middletown police arrived yesterday morning, which led to the standoff. In the afternoon eyewitnesses reported bangs and white smoke coming from the apartment with the standoff ending shortly afterwards.