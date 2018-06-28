Sweeney offers budget deal including rental, real estate tax

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey lawmakers are offering Gov. Phil Murphy a budget compromise.

Democratic Senate President Steve Sweeney unveiled Wednesday a proposal to extend a business tax hike from two years to four years, raise taxes on currently untaxed rental properties and boost real estate transfer fees on property over $1 million.

The Democrat-led state government faces a Saturday deadline to enact a balanced budget or face a shutdown.

The main sticking point has been tax revenue.

Murphy offered raising income taxes on millionaires, phasing in a sales tax increase and raising business taxes. He wants them below the 13 percent on companies making more than $25 million that lawmakers proposed because that would mean New Jersey would top Iowa at 12 percent.

Murphy’s office declined to comment.