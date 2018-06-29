Middletown Stand-Off Started As Domestic Dispute

It appears Wednesday’s stand-off in Middletown was start with a domestic dispute. The Asbury Park Press is reporting that the dispute involved three family members of James P. Guiney. He was taken into custody after the nine hour stand-off of Route 35. Guiney is charged with a number of crimes including two counts of third-degree criminal restraint and resisting arrest.

 