More Cashless Crossings Coming to NJ

NEW YORK (AP) — Cashless tolling is coming to two more bridges in the New York area.

Yesterday the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey approved $52 million for a project to install the system on the Outerbridge Crossing and Goethals Bridge. Both spans connect New Jersey to Staten Island.

Motorists’ E-ZPass accounts will be automatically debited, and cash customers will be billed by mail.

The Port Authority estimates the bridges will be equipped by mid- to late-2019. The agency’s Bayonne Bridge began cashless tolling last year.

Bridges operated by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority already use cashless tolling. The initiative has been a priority of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who says it improves safety and reduces congestion.