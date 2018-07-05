44 new US citizens welcomed in ceremony aboard battleship

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Several dozen people are among the newest United States citizens following a naturalization ceremony aboard a battleship in New Jersey.

NJ.com reports that 44 people from 26 different countries ranging from Bangladesh to Vietnam were administered the oath of allegiance Wednesday by U.S. District Court Deputy Clerk Trish Hruschka. The ceremony was held on the forecastle or forward deck of the USS New Jersey in Camden, New Jersey, with the Philadelphia skyline across the Delaware River serving as a backdrop. In 2015, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services welcomed 729,995 citizens during naturalization ceremonies in the United States and around the world.