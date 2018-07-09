Sonic Blume (09 July 2018)

Time Artist Title Buy

10:51 AM Trigger Hippy Nothing New iTunes | Amazon

10:47 AM Geggy Tah Whoever You Are iTunes | Amazon

10:42 AM Red Hot Chili Peppers Behind The Sun iTunes | Amazon

10:40 AM Liz Brasher Body Of Mine iTunes | Amazon

10:32 AM Squeeze Farfisa Beat iTunes | Amazon

10:30 AM Marshall Crenshaw Someday Someway iTunes | Amazon

10:24 AM Nick Lowe w/ Los Straitjackets Tokyo Bay iTunes | Amazon

10:18 AM Hamish Anderson No Good iTunes | Amazon

10:12 AM Davy Knowles & Back Door Slam Hear Me Lord iTunes | Amazon

10:02 AM St Paul and the Broken Bones Apollo iTunes | Amazon

9:55 AM G. Love Let The Music Play iTunes | Amazon

9:53 AM The Kinks Long Tall Sally iTunes | Amazon

9:50 AM Blackberry Smoke Too High iTunes | Amazon

9:45 AM M Ward Miracle Man iTunes | Amazon

9:42 AM Dispatch Midnight Lorry iTunes | Amazon

9:38 AM The Jayhawks Everybody Knows iTunes | Amazon

9:31 AM The Black Crowes Remedy iTunes | Amazon

9:23 AM Mikaela Davis Other Lover iTunes | Amazon

9:18 AM Los Lonely Boys Evil Ways iTunes | Amazon

9:13 AM The Verbs Simple Kind Of Girl iTunes | Amazon

9:09 AM Arctic Monkeys Do I Wanna Know? iTunes | Amazon

9:06 AM The National Reserve No More iTunes | Amazon

8:53 AM The Decemberists Foregone iTunes | Amazon

8:46 AM R.E.M. Radio Free Europe iTunes | Amazon

8:40 AM Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers Love Is The Road iTunes | Amazon

8:35 AM Jackson Browne Looking East live iTunes | Amazon

8:31 AM Pete Yorn and Scarlett Johannson Bad Dreams iTunes | Amazon

8:25 AM Violent Femmes Blister In the Sun iTunes | Amazon

8:21 AM Son Volt Down To The Wire iTunes | Amazon

8:18 AM Great Peacock Hideaway iTunes | Amazon

8:15 AM Elvis Costello The Spell That You Cast iTunes | Amazon

8:12 AM The White Stripes Fell In Love With A Girl iTunes | Amazon

8:08 AM The Record Company Coming Home iTunes | Amazon

8:03 AM Bash And Pop On The Rocks iTunes | Amazon

7:54 AM Glen Hansard Roll On Slow iTunes | Amazon

7:46 AM Del Fuegos I Still Want You iTunes | Amazon

7:43 AM Frank Turner Little Changes iTunes | Amazon

7:38 AM The Damnwells She Goes Around iTunes | Amazon

7:36 AM Matthew Sweet Out Of My Misery iTunes | Amazon

7:31 AM Davy Knowles & Back Door Slam Tear Down The Walls iTunes | Amazon

7:24 AM Grace Potter & The Nocturnals Mr. Columbus iTunes | Amazon

7:21 AM Bob Marley & The Wailers Trench Town iTunes | Amazon

7:19 AM Blitzen Trapper War Is Placebo iTunes | Amazon

7:11 AM Hamish Anderson Hold On Me iTunes | Amazon

7:07 AM Jackie Greene Crazy Comes Easy iTunes | Amazon

7:03 AM Indio Hard Sun iTunes | Amazon

6:54 AM Joe Walsh Wrecking Ball iTunes | Amazon

6:46 AM The Band Up On Cripple Creek iTunes | Amazon

6:43 AM Black Pistol Fire Lost Cause iTunes | Amazon

6:36 AM Counting Crows Anna Begins iTunes | Amazon

6:33 AM White Denim Magazin iTunes | Amazon

6:24 AM The Smiths Please Please Please Let Me Get What I Want iTunes | Amazon

6:20 AM Slightly Stoopid If You Want It iTunes | Amazon

6:17 AM The Ballroom Thieves Archers iTunes | Amazon

6:12 AM The Rolling Stones Ruby Tuesday iTunes | Amazon

6:07 AM Arthur Buck Are You Electrified iTunes | Amazon

6:03 AM Neil Young After The Gold Rush iTunes | Amazon

5:55 AM Jethro Tull Fat Man iTunes | Amazon

5:51 AM Soup Dragons Divine Thing iTunes | Amazon

5:47 AM Snow Patrol Wild Horses iTunes | Amazon

5:42 AM Joan Osborne Shake Your Hips iTunes | Amazon

5:38 AM Willie Nile Children Of Paradise iTunes | Amazon

5:34 AM James McCaffrey Thoughts For Naught iTunes | Amazon

5:29 AM Silverplanes Come Back iTunes | Amazon

5:24 AM The BoDeans Round Here Somewhere iTunes | Amazon

5:20 AM Paul McCartney Come On To Me iTunes | Amazon

5:15 AM My Morning Jacket Welcome Home iTunes | Amazon

5:08 AM Matthew Logan Vasquez Sierra Blanca iTunes | Amazon

4:58 AM Nick Lowe Cracking Up iTunes | Amazon

4:54 AM X Levitation Cult Habit Forming acoustic iTunes | Amazon

4:51 AM The Sunshine Boys Caroline Yes iTunes | Amazon

4:48 AM John Fogerty w/ Billy Gibbons The Holy Grail iTunes | Amazon

4:43 AM Depeche Mode Enjoy The Silence iTunes | Amazon

4:40 AM Reverend Freakchild w/ G Love Dial It In iTunes | Amazon

4:35 AM Matty Carlock and Amy Malkoff Blood Bank iTunes | Amazon

4:30 AM Savoy Brown Street Corner Talking iTunes | Amazon

4:27 AM Fantastic Negrito The Duffler iTunes | Amazon

4:23 AM Dispatch Cross The World iTunes | Amazon

4:20 AM Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night S A Little Honey iTunes | Amazon

4:14 AM Jim Boggia Born To Run iTunes | Amazon

4:10 AM Led Zeppelin Going To California iTunes | Amazon

4:05 AM Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band True Lies live iTunes | Amazon

4:01 AM The Rolling Stones Get Off of My Cloud iTunes | Amazon

3:58 AM Natalie Prass Short Court Style iTunes | Amazon

3:47 AM Levellers Come On iTunes | Amazon

3:43 AM Arctic Monkeys Four Out Of Five iTunes | Amazon

3:39 AM The Magpie Salute Send Me An Omen iTunes | Amazon

3:36 AM Devo Beautiful World iTunes | Amazon

3:32 AM Blisstique Tuned Out iTunes | Amazon

3:27 AM John Lee Hooker Chill Out Things Gonna Change iTunes | Amazon

3:23 AM Red Wanting Blue Ulysses iTunes | Amazon

3:20 AM The National Reserve New Love iTunes | Amazon

3:15 AM The Avett Brothers True Sadness iTunes | Amazon

3:10 AM Phil Cook Miles Away iTunes | Amazon

3:07 AM Nirvana About a Girl live acoustic iTunes | Amazon

3:05 AM Beady Eye For Anyone iTunes | Amazon

3:02 AM Danielia Cotton Forgive Me iTunes | Amazon

2:58 AM Big Head Todd and the Monsters Room Full Of Mirrors iTunes | Amazon

2:53 AM Dire Straits Expresso Love iTunes | Amazon

2:49 AM Dave Matthews Band Samurai Cop Oh Joy Begin iTunes | Amazon

2:47 AM Ike Reilly Long Dreadful Time iTunes | Amazon

2:37 AM U2 Where The Streets Have No Name iTunes | Amazon

2:30 AM Pink Floyd The Great Gig in the Sky iTunes | Amazon

2:26 AM Ray Lamontagne Paper Man iTunes | Amazon

2:22 AM White Denim It Might Get Dark iTunes | Amazon

2:19 AM The Shins Half A Million Flipped iTunes | Amazon

2:13 AM Courtney Barnett Charity iTunes | Amazon

2:09 AM Jonatha Brooke & Davy Knowles Taste Of Danger iTunes | Amazon

2:05 AM Los Lobos Burn It Down iTunes | Amazon

2:01 AM KAren Mansfield Me And Leslie iTunes | Amazon

1:53 AM The Postal Service Sleeping In iTunes | Amazon

1:49 AM Meat Puppets Shave It iTunes | Amazon

1:45 AM Field Report Summertime iTunes | Amazon

1:41 AM XTC Stupidly Happy iTunes | Amazon

1:36 AM Arthur Buck Are You Electrified iTunes | Amazon

1:28 AM Warren Zevon Reconsider Me iTunes | Amazon

1:26 AM Matthew Sweet Out Of My Misery iTunes | Amazon

1:21 AM Mountain Theme For An Imaginary Western iTunes | Amazon

1:16 AM Shakey Graves Mansion Door iTunes | Amazon

1:11 AM Bob Dylan Forever Young iTunes | Amazon

1:07 AM Temples Strange Or Be Forgotten iTunes | Amazon

1:03 AM Neko Case Bad Luck iTunes | Amazon

12:59 AM David Bowie Ashes To Ashes iTunes | Amazon

12:52 AM Stevie Wonder As iTunes | Amazon

12:46 AM Rayland Baxter Casanova iTunes | Amazon