Murphy points to roughly $100M in health benefits savings

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration says it has identified up to roughly $100 million in savings from state worker and retiree health costs.

Treasurer Elizabeth Muoio said in a statement Thursday that the Democratic administration could save an estimated $77 million through an audit of ineligible enrollees. She also says up to $25 million could be saved by streamlining costs from third-party vendors. She says the ideas come a day after a meeting with the state’s health consultant that suggested premiums could rise by 6 percent next year. The savings are roughly 3 percent of $3.4 billion in health benefits the state budgeted this year. They are also smaller than roughly $1.4 billion in savings proposed by a bipartisan commission under Republican Chris Christie.